Flint community schools had to move to remote learning this week due to a rise in covid-19 cases, but they haven't forgotten about providing meals for families in need. I love stuff like this, growing up in poverty, free meals were critical in my survival as a child. There were days like the weekend in which I had no idea where my next meal is coming from because I wasn't in school. I would often look forward to going back to school the following week just to have a decent meal. So when I see programs like this, it makes me realize how important the food at school really is.

FLINT, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO