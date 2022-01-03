With COVID outbreaks, Broadway’s understudies take center stage

There was a lot of excitement last night at the Winter Garden Theater on Broadway. Sutton Foster didn’t appear in the fourth preview– does she have COVID? so far no word — so her understudy Kathy Voytko went on without notice and from all reports was terrific. At the end of the show — see below– Hugh Jackman introduced her to the audience as well as all the other understudies and swings who are being pressed into service during this difficult time. Well, done, Hugh! (PS They must be keeping him in a Zip Loc bag between shows.)

THEATER & DANCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO