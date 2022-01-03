ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

With COVID outbreaks, Broadway’s understudies take center stage

By Jeff Lunden
WABE
WABE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After being silenced by COVID-19 for a year and a half, Broadway roared back in the fall — only to be tripped up by the omicron variant in the past couple of weeks. At one point, half the shows on Broadway were canceled. And the ones that soldiered on often did...

www.wabe.org

Comments / 0

