GREENSBORO, N.C. — Here's what you should and shouldn't do when it comes to driving in winter weather. Simply put, don’t drive with your hazard lights on. I know you think it helps other drivers see you but here's the problem, when you drive with your hazards on your turn signals don't work. Other drivers won’t know if you need to switch lanes. And when it’s raining and your hazards are on, the lights reflect into the eyes of other drivers.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO