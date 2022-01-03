ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, MA

Bullet shatters window in Everett residence near where family slept

By Arianna MacNeill
No one was injured in the incident, a neighbor said.

A bullet shattered a window of an Everett home on Sunday as a family slept in a neighboring room.

The incident happened on Malden Street around 12:30 Sunday afternoon, according to Everett police.

No one was in the room at the time, neighbor Kriso Mtiko told 7 News.

“The bullet didn’t go across to the other room but it stopped in the closet,” he said, the news station reported.

Responding officers reported recovering gun shell evidence at the scene.

Everett police asked anyone with information that could aid their investigation to contact them at 617-389-2120.

