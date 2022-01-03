ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska City, NE

21-year-old man killed in Nebraska City shooting

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting in Nebraska City.

The Lincoln Journal-Star reports that the unidentified 22-year-old was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

He was arrested a few blocks away from the apartment where officers discovered the victim dead Friday night. Police also recovered the weapon thought to have be used in the shooting. The name of the victim wasn’t immediately released.

