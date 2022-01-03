ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Minimum Wage Workers In Denver Get Pay Bump To Begin 2022

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CBS4) — Workers in the City of Denver are getting a pay bump....

denver.cbslocal.com

KTLA

West Hollywood hotel workers now have highest minimum wage in U.S.

West Hollywood’s new minimum wage law took effect in the new year, boosting pay for hourly employees at many businesses. Starting on Jan. 1, minimum wage for West Hollywood hotel workers became $17.64 per hour — the highest minimum wage rate in the nation. It surpasses minimum wage at Emeryville, another California city that previously […]
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio’s minimum wage gets a boost in the new year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio’s minimum wage is going up today – the first day of the new year. The minimum wage will be $9.30. That’s a 50-cent increase from $8.80 for nontipped employees. Employees with tips will get a wage increase of 25-cents to $4.65. Ohio’s minimum wage was last bumped up 10 cents […]
OHIO STATE
wamwamfm.com

No Plans to Raise Minimum Wage in Indiana

It will soon be a new year, but no new minimum wage is planned in the Hoosier state. Indiana’s minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, the same as the federal rate. It’s been unchanged for more than a decade. 25 other states, however, are increasing their minimum pay per hour, including nearby Ohio.
INDIANA STATE
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces bumps pay to at least $15 an hour for most city workers, increases other salaries by $4 an hour

LAS CRUCES - Wages for most City of Las Cruces employees are set to rise in 2022. The city announced that the lowest entry-level wage for regular full-time and part-time employees "whose positions are included in the City’s non-union represented, and Blue Collar represented, pay table" will rise from $11 to $15 an hour, beginning with the first pay period of 2022.
LAS CRUCES, NM
San José Spotlight

VTA approves pay bump, bonuses for Santa Clara County workers

Some VTA workers will see wage increases and a large bonus following approval of a new union contract with the public transit agency. VTA’s board of directors voted 11-1 in favor of an agreement that establishes a 10% pay raise over the next three years for members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265. The agreement also grants each ATU member a one-time $3,500 “appreciation bonus.” The agreement, which covers March 7, 2022 through March 3, 2025, will affect roughly 1,500 VTA workers, including bus and light rail operators.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

