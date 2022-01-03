Minimum Wage Workers In Denver Get Pay Bump To Begin 2022

Colorado’s minimum wage will increase Jan. 1 to $12.56, or $9.54 for those receiving enough in tips for total pay to meet or exceed the full minimum wage. Voters in 2006 adopted an amendment to the Colorado Constitution that requires the minimum wage to adjust for inflation each year. From 2017-2020 the increase was larger after voters in 2016 approved a measure that raised the minimum wage by 90-99 cents annually until it reached $12 by 2020.

