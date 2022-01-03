Minimum Wage Workers In Denver Get Pay Bump To Begin 2022

Some VTA workers will see wage increases and a large bonus following approval of a new union contract with the public transit agency. VTA’s board of directors voted 11-1 in favor of an agreement that establishes a 10% pay raise over the next three years for members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265. The agreement also grants each ATU member a one-time $3,500 “appreciation bonus.” The agreement, which covers March 7, 2022 through March 3, 2025, will affect roughly 1,500 VTA workers, including bus and light rail operators.
