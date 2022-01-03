ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

New York AG subpoenas Ivanka Trump, Don Jr. in fraud inquiry into family business

By Kevin Johnson and David Jackson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

New York Attorney General Letitia James has issued subpoenas to Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., as part of an ongoing fraud inquiry examining the operations of former President Donald Trump's namesake real estate business.

The action was disclosed in court documents filed Monday in connection with the civil investigation focusing on whether the Trump Organization claimed false property valuations in its dealings with lenders and taxing authorities.

The move comes as the attorney general also is seeking the testimony of the former president."

Late Monday, lawyers for the Trump family sought to quash the subpoenas, casting the requests for testimony as driven by politics.

"The history of the attorney general's long-standing targeting and threatened prosecution of former President Trump and his business dealings has, at this point, been well chronicled," the court document stated.

The attorney general pushed back, asserting that Trump has repeatedly sought to derail the inquiry.

“For more than two years, members of the Trump family and the Trump Organization have continually sought to delay and impede our investigation into Donald Trump and the Trump Organization," James said in a statement. "But despite their names, they must play by the same rules as everyone else. These delay tactics will not stop us from following the facts or the law, which is why we will be asking the court to compel Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump to testify with our office under oath. Our investigation will continue undeterred.”

The civil investigation has been running parallel to a criminal inquiry led by both James and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

More: Trump Organization, CFO Allen Weisselberg indicted on tax charges

More: NY attorney general seeks Trump deposition in fraud inquiry targeting Trump Organization

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FvtLn_0dbho7ZY00
Allen Weisselberg stands between President-elect Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York on Jan. 11, 2017. Evan Vucci, AP

So far, the joint investigation has resulted in criminal tax evasion charges against Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's longtime chief financial officer.

Last year, state prosecutors alleged that the Trump Organization and Weisselberg participated in an "off the books'' compensation operation that funded luxury car leases, family members' tuition payments and apartment rent starting in 2005 and running through this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rHA4Z_0dbho7ZY00
New York Attorney General Letitia James addresses a news conference at her office, in New York. In an agreement disclosed late Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, N.Y., more than a dozen states have dropped their objections to OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma's reorganization plan, edging the company closer to resolving its bankruptcy case. Richard Drew, AP

James first launched her investigation after former Trump attorney Michael Cohen told federal lawmakers in 2019 that Donald Trump regularly inflated the value of his properties and his net worth to get better insurance and loan rates.

In May, the attorney general announced that her office was joining forces with the Manhattan district attorney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=330ms3_0dbho7ZY00
Donald Trump waits with daughter Ivanka Trump and son Donald Trump Jr. before speaking at a news conference on Jan. 11, 2017, in New York. Seth Wenig, AP

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New York AG subpoenas Ivanka Trump, Don Jr. in fraud inquiry into family business

Comments / 2

Related
BBC

Donald Trump's children refuse to testify in fraud inquiry

Two of Donald Trump's children have refused to testify to a fraud inquiry into the family's business. Donald Jr, 44, and Ivanka, 40, were ordered to give evidence by New York Attorney General Letitia James. She opened a civil inquiry in 2019 into claims that - before he took office...
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump's latest lawsuit against Letitia James is rich, even for Trump

In yet another transparent move to deflect and delay, former President Donald Trump, along with the Trump Organization, on Monday filed a lawsuit in a New York federal court against New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleging that her pending and very active investigations into Trump and his company’s business practices are politically motivated and violate his constitutional rights.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
CBS News

Elizabeth Holmes found guilty; Trump family fights NY AG subpoenas

In California, a jury found Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty on four of 11 counts. In New York, former President Trump and two of his children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, are taking legal action to try to stop subpoenas issued by the New York attorney general. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson joins CBSN with her analysis of both cases.
LAW
abovethelaw.com

Guy Who Campaigned On A Platform Of LOCK HER UP Sues NY AG For Political Bias

Stop the presses! Donald Trump has filed a totally bullshit lawsuit!. Just kidding, that guy is constantly plastering the federal docket with garbage complaints. But this one demanding that a jury step in and enjoin subpoenas from the New York Attorney General which have already been enforced by state courts is destined to become a classic of the genre.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Family#Fraud#The Trump Organization
Axios

Melania Trump to auction hat worn during Macron's visit

Former first lady Melania Trump announced Tuesday she is launching an online auction to sell the hat she wore during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to the White House in 2018, along with digital and original paintings of herself. State of play: The auction will run Jan. 11-25 through the...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
AOL Corp

Cheney: Testimony shows Ivanka asked President Trump to stop Jan. 6 violence

Rep. Liz Cheney said Sunday that her committee has evidence that then-President Donald Trump's daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka, was among those pleading with the commander in chief to do more to stop the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. "We have firsthand testimony that his daughter Ivanka went in...
POTUS
MSNBC

45 Rattled!: Trump reveals ‘tell’ in escalating money probe

Former Florida blogger Donald Trump is suing New York Attorney General Letitia James over her inquiry into his business practices. Trump argues “her mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass…” MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by investigative journalist David Cay Johnston and Neal Katyal to discuss. Dec. 21, 2021.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump’s legal nightmare: New witness testifies in Trump fraud probe

A longtime accountant for citizen Donald Trump has testified before the grand jury convened by the Manhattan DA in the criminal probe into the Trump Organization. Trump has not been accused of any crime. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber explains why this is a significant development in the case. Mother Jones' David Corn joins. Dec. 15, 2021.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called Joe Manchin and urged him to back killing the filibuster so the Democrats can pass voting rights legislation, report claims

Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheAtlantaVoice

Lindsey Graham’s unreal response to Joe Biden’s January 6 speech

In the moments after President Joe Biden concluded his speech commemorating the one-year anniversary of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham leapt at the chance to offer his own response. “What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden,” tweeted Graham. “I wonder if the Taliban who now […] The post Lindsey Graham’s unreal response to Joe Biden’s January 6 speech appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Colbert on Biden’s 6 January address: ‘Hell yes! That is the Joe Biden we stole this election for!’

Stephen Colbert observed the first anniversary of the 6 January assault on the Capitol on Thursday evening, a year after he reacted to the insurrection on live television. “The thing I remember from that day is how shocked I was at this grotesque tragedy,” he said, recalling how the Late Show writing staff scrapped a planned monologue on the certification of Biden’s victory after seeing footage of the siege during a script rewrite Zoom meeting.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

341K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy