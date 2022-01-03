ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Calhoun County Democrats Seek Candidates

By Lee Evancho
 4 days ago
The local Calhoun County Democratic party has put out please calling for candidates. The offices they are seeking range from local portions, state portions such as senate and house. The deadlines for signing up and instructions are provided below.

THE ALABAMA DEMOCRATIC PARTY and the CALHOUN COUNTY DEMOCRATS CALL FOR CANDIDATES!

Have you ever thought about running for office? Do you know someone who should run?

Let us know: sgilbert1111@gmail.com

The Calhoun County Democratic Executive Committee opened the Candidate qualifying period for the 2022 election cycle on Monday, December 6, at 9:00 a.m. in coordination with the Alabama Democratic Party.

County candidates must qualify through the county committee and can request a candidate qualifying packet from Executive Chair Sheila Gilbert by phone at 256-310-0955 or by email at sgilbert1111@gmail.com.

County candidate positions are Sheriff, Coroner, County Commissioners for Districts 1, 2 ,3, 4, 5 and Calhoun County Democratic Executive Committee (CCDEC) Member.

State level candidates for Senate District 12, House Districts 40, 29, 32, 35 & 36 must qualify through the state party either in-person at the Alabama Democratic Headquarters in Montgomery or online at aldemocrats.org. Instructions for how to complete the process will be found on the Alabama Democratic Party website at the opening of qualifying.

Qualifying by Democratic candidates for both county and state offices will close on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 5 p.m.

Candidates qualifying for the following offices will qualify with the Alabama Democratic Party. All other offices should qualify with their county party.

  • U.S. Senator
  • U.S. Representative
  • Governor
  • Lt. Governor
  • Attorney General
  • Secretary of State
  • State Treasurer
  • State Auditor
  • Commissioner of Agriculture & Industries
  • Public Service Commission (Places 1,2)
  • State Senator
  • State Representative
  • State Board of Education (Seats 2, 4, 6, & 8)
  • Associate Justice of the Supreme Court (Places 5,6)
  • Circuit Court Judge
  • District Court Judge
  • District Attorney
  • SDEC Member

