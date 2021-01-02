Jacksonville Crime Stats – 12/26/2021-1/02/2022
The following list is the criminal activity that Jacksonville Police Department has responded to for the period of 12/26/21 – 1/2/22. This list does not mean either police department has made an arrest or that the individuals are guilty of any crime.
Jacksonville PD Weekly Stats
12/26/21 – 12/2/22
Jacksonville Police Department answered a total of 212 calls for service.
Criminal Incident/ Offense Reports Taken- 56
Felony Arrest-4
Misdemeanor Arrest- 18
Traffic Accidents-7
Traffic Stops-118
Citations-45
Warrants Served- 9
