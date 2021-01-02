ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville Crime Stats – 12/26/2021-1/02/2022

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ap7zh_0dbhnynF00

The following list is the criminal activity that Jacksonville Police Department has responded to for the period of 12/26/21 – 1/2/22. This list does not mean either police department has made an arrest or that the individuals are guilty of any crime.

Jacksonville PD Weekly Stats

12/26/21 – 12/2/22

Jacksonville Police Department answered a total of 212 calls for service.

Criminal Incident/ Offense Reports Taken- 56

Felony Arrest-4

Misdemeanor Arrest- 18

Traffic Accidents-7

Traffic Stops-118

Citations-45

Warrants Served- 9

Anniston, AL
