The Queen Is Mourning Two of Her Ladies-in-Waiting

By Erin Vanderhoof
Vanity Fair
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid a scaled-back holiday season ﻿in the month of December, Queen Elizabeth mourned two of her long-serving ladies-in-waiting. Fortune Fitzroy, Dowager Duchess of Grafton, died on December 3 at the age of 101. Diana Maxwell, Lady Farnham, died on December 29 at the age of 90. A royal...

