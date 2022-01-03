The Queen Is Mourning Two of Her Ladies-in-Waiting

Ben Affleck’s children are probably pretty used to meeting famous people by now, but the actor revealed that there’s still one A-lister who left them totally starstruck. Affleck told a story on Monday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show about taking his two daughters, 16-year-old Violet and 12-year-old Seraphina, to meet Taylor Swift, an experience that apparently left both of them too stunned to speak. Clarkson said that when her son met Aquaman, also known as Jason Mamoa, suddenly, “My kids—like loudest kids on the planet—will not speak.” Affleck replied, “They clam up!” He added, getting animated, “I took my daughters to meet Taylor Swift and I was like, ‘We came all the way here, it’s Taylor Swift, say something!’” Instead, his kids just starred blankly at the pop star. Clarkson joked, “You look like a liar, you’re like ‘I swear they know your songs!’” Affleck said, “Yeah! ‘I’m telling you they’re fans. They know who you are.’”
