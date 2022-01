You can’t make this one up. Canadian law enforcement is still searching for four suspects in what must be one of the dumbest trucks heists we’ve ever seen. The crime quad allegedly stole two semi-trucks hauling a combined $200,000 worth of butter. Yes, butter. Some people steal Ford Mustangs from the factory. But not these lads. They rolled two massive trucks full of butter straight from a plant in Ontario. We have so many questions; What do they plan to do with all that butter? Is there a hot black market for the stuff?

