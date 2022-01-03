ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Book of Boba Fett' adds an impressive chapter to the 'Star Wars' saga

By Fresh Air
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn one of the final episodes of the brilliant AMC drama series Breaking Bad, a supporting character named Saul Goodman, a shifty lawyer played by Bob Odenkirk, reveals his secret plan for survival. He'll adopt a new identity, and, in the best case, if things work out, manage a Cinnabon in...

Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE MARVELS: It Looks Like The CAPTAIN MARVEL Sequel Will Feature Two Surprise MCU Actors - Possible SPOILERS

Captain Marvel 2 is shaping up to be a bigger movie than we ever expected, and while very little has been revealed about the plot, we do know The Marvels will unite Carol Danvers with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau/Spectrum. Chances are it will be a cosmic adventure based on WandaVision's mid-credits scene, but it looks like the sequel will also include a couple of familiar faces.
thenerdstash.com

The Book of Boba Fett’ Introduces Major Character from Star Wars Comics

In the second episode of The Book of Boba Fett, hardcore Star Wars fans were surprised to see a fan favorite from Marvel’s Star Wars comics. This comic character made their live-action debut at a pivotal moment within the episode. While this episode of The Book of Boba Fett...
epicstream.com

Star Wars Legend Will Reportedly Make a Cameo in The Book of Boba Fett

The Mandalorian Season 2 marked the epic return of Luke Skywalker and his brief but ultra-satisfying cameo instantly became an iconic Star Wars moment. Turns out, Lucasfilm's latest entry to the MandoVerse, The Book of Boba Fett, will also attempt to create its own jaw-dropping moment. Well, that's what the latest rumors surrounding the Temuera Morrison show are suggesting, at least.
The Hollywood Reporter

Paul Walter Hauser Was Late to His Own ‘Cobra Kai’ Pitch Meeting Because He Was Binging the Series

[This story contains spoilers for Cobra Kai season four.] Stingray is back — and Cobra Kai fans could not be more delighted. The fourth season of the wildly popular Netflix series dropped on New Year’s Eve and is already among the top titles on the platform globally, per Netflix’s own metrics. With the new season comes the return of fan-favorite Raymond, aka Stingray — played by award-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser — an eccentric goof who just wants to be in with the popular karate crowd, despite being far older and fairly out of place. Introduced in Cobra Kai season two, Stingray was absent...
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Full Theme Released Online

Part of what Star Wars fans love about The Mandalorian is how composer Ludwig Göransson remixed and reimagined what the sonic landscape of the galaxy far, far away should be, honoring what came before it while paving a new path forward. Göransson returned to the franchise to compose the theme for Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, which once again captures the magic of the adventure while also highlighting the diversity of the intergalactic storyline. You can now listen to the full theme for Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett below and check out new episodes when they land on Disney+ every Wednesday.
Idaho8.com

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ plunges into the warm sands of ‘Star Wars’ nostalgia

Unlike Las Vegas, what happens in the Sarlacc Pit doesn’t stay in the Sarlacc Pit, which is good news for Disney+ and “Star Wars” fans. Enter “The Book of Boba Fett,” which has returned to where it all began on the sands of Tatooine with a spare, almost silent premiere episode filled with a dizzying arsenal of callbacks to the franchise’s past.
ComicBook

The Book of Boba Fett: Star Wars Celebrates Three Days Until Premiere

Disney+ fans had to say goodbye to Hawkeye last week, but as the year filled with Marvel content comes to a close, there's another franchise that's about to have its resurgence on the streaming site. The Book of Boba Fett is premiering this week, which marks just over a year since The Mandalorian's Season 2 finale teased the new show. The Book of Boba Fett will see Temuera Morrison returning as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen coming back as Fennec Shand, and in honor of the show coming out in three days, the official social media accounts for Star Wars are using a Fennec poster to celebrate.
ComicBook

Star Wars: Disney+ Unveils New Avatars for The Book of Boba Fett

Star Wars fans have a lot to celebrate today, thanks to the series premiere of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett landing on Disney+ today, and the streaming service is continuing that excitement by offering users avatars to show off their love of the all-new adventure. Currently, subscribers can choose between either a Boba Fett or Fennec Shand avatar to add to their profiles, though with the streaming service previously unveiling a number of avatars in honor of The Mandalorian, we can't rule out seeing more avatars appear weeks from now honoring new figures in the narrative. Check out new episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett every Wednesday on Disney+.
TVOvermind

Book of Boba Fett Affirms a Dark Aspect of Star Wars Canon

If you’ve started watching The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ it could mean that you’ve seen a few things that make a lot of sense, and some that might still need a bit of explanation as the most popular and possibly deadliest bounty hunter in the galaxy has returned. Escaping from the belly of the Sarlaac that swallowed him and several others whole, Fett took over Jabba’s empire from Bib Fortuna, the Hutt’s former majordomo who was, well, not really equipped to do more than warm the seat before Fett returned. But while he was in the throne room, accepting tributes and a vague insult and possible threat from the mayor’s advisor, he was also given something that was probably recognizable to many Star Wars fans., The Trandoshan crime boss that came to offer tribute, and utter a thinly veiled threat that was apparently meant to be taken as a blessing, brought Fett a shaggy pelt that could have only belonged to one creature as far as anyone has been thinking since the first episode aired. That’s right, it was a Wookie pelt, and people have been showing their shock since it aired.
Den of Geek

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 Review: The Tribes of Tatooine

This STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT review contains spoilers. How long will The Book of Boba Fett keep up the flashbacks? Probably a while, judging by the slow progression of the plot in both stories this week. “The Tribes of Tatooine,” which was directed by Steph Green and...
lrmonline.com

Ming-Na Wen Reflects Star Wars in The Book of Boba Fett in Featurettte

For Ming-Na Wen, it is a role of a lifetime to be in Disney+’s The Book of Boba Fett as part of the Star Wars Universe. Already a favorite of Disney, the actress bounced around from voicing Mulan to being one of the core actors in ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Now she remains in the family after her introduction as Fennec Shand in Disney’s The Mandalorian to the continuation in The Book of Boba Fett.
nprillinois.org

Don Hahn speaks filmmaking, Disney and the human spirit on the Beyond the Mouse podcast

We are so thrilled to bring you our first episode of the new year, and it is a big one. Don Hahn is prolific throughout the Disney company. As the producer of such beloved Disney classics as Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King and The Hunchback of Notre Dame, he helped reinvigorate Disney during the period known as the Disney Renaissance. Additionally, he has directed numerous documentaries and films, including Howard, available on Disney+, which details the life of the late Howard Ashman. We speak to Don about so many of the projects he has worked on over the years. He also discusses the creativity that can be unlocked in the human spirit. It was such an enlightening and fun chat, we hope you enjoy!
Rolling Stone

Inside ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ With Stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen

Temuera Morrison is 60 years old. Ming-Na Wen is 58. They are not at the age where many actors would be asked to play an action hero. Yet here both are on The Book of Boba Fett, her chasing assassins across rooftops in last week’s series premiere, and him robbing a train in this week’s episode. Nice work if you can get it — and if you can do it as well as these two can. On Tuesday night, Morrison and Wen spoke with Rolling Stone about how lucky they both feel to be part of the show, about Morrison’s memories...
