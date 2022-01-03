Evolving Content Management With Design Thinking

Social media is a preferred channel for many consumers, as it is a place where they can feel free to express themselves, research a brand’s products and services in an informal manner, and even reach out to a brand and its leadership. For brands, social media is a place where they can learn how their customers truly feel about their products and services, more personally reach out to customers, and even learn how customers feel about their competitors. This article will look at the importance of a brand’s social media presence for customer experience.

INTERNET ・ 5 DAYS AGO