Evolving Content Management With Design Thinking

Mastercard and McDonald’s have announced an agreement for Mastercard to acquire McDonald’s personalization platform and decision engine company, Dynamic Yield. McDonald's, the American fast food chain, acquired Dynamic Yield in 2019. Back then, McDonald's called it a move that builds "significant technology investments for growth." It planned to use the Dynamic Yield decision technology it acquired to improve its personalized CX by varying outdoor digital drive-thru menu displays to show food based on time of day, weather, current restaurant traffic and trending menu items. The decision technology can also suggest and display additional items to a customer’s order based on their current selections. McDonald's implemented such decision technology in 2018. To date, Dynamic Yield’s technology has been deployed to McDonald’s drive-thrus and ordering kiosks.
