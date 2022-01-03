ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EVs made up 65 percent of car sales in Norway last year

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectric vehicles accounted for nearly two-thirds of all new car sales in Norway this past year, according to newly published data from the country’s . In 2021, Norwegian dealerships sold 176,276 cars, 65 percent of which were EVs. That’s an 11 percentage point...

