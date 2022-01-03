ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

The Real Reason Your Pie Crust Keeps Burning

By Nick Desimone
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are few things as intoxicating as the smell of a homemade pie baking away, especially during the holiday season. The toasty scent of the buttery crust is almost better than actually digging in. But baking a pie from scratch can be tricky. There's the risk of a filling that is...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
FIRST For Women

Never Feed Your Dog These Foods, No Matter How Much They Beg

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner, there’s one constant at all my meals: My dog giving me the cutest, saddest puppy dog eyes, begging for a bite. No matter what I’m eating, he wants some! I admit, I do tend to sneak him a taste more often than not, but I’m meticulous about always making sure it’s a safe food for him to eat. Now that it’s almost Christmas, I know he’s going to want to try all the delicious-smelling holiday treats we’re making — and I’m guessing your dog will feel the same way.
PETS
vinepair.com

Ask a Bartender: What Does It Mean When a Drink Has a Coaster on Top of It?

Have you ever seen someone at a bar put a coaster on top of their drink and then proceed to walk away? If you’ve ever questioned this practice — Where are they going? What’s wrong with their drink? — you’re likely not the only one. Bar culture has its own unspoken language, different quirks that seem strange to a passerby, but to the experienced barfly, the signal is clear.
DRINKS
Mashed

This Is Still The Best Fast Food Chicken Sandwich, According To Fans

In recent years, the fast food chicken sandwich wars have escalated to a whole new level, with just about every quick service restaurant offering their own take on the fried bird between buns. After the Popeyes chicken sandwich sent the nation into near-hysteria after its release in 2019, a fried chicken sandwich has become a staple of many drive-thru menus.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Throw Your Cheese Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just because you spot a bit of mold on your cheese doesn't automatically mean you should toss it in the trash, but it is important to know when to cut your losses. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, "mold is sometimes intentionally added to many cheeses as part of the ripening process." Think blue cheese and gorgonzola. Deciding what to save and what to discard depends more on the type of cheese involved. Business Insider explains that "when it comes to cheese, perishability has a lot to do with the moisture it contains."
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Food52
Mashed

Fans Of Wendy's Chili Won't Want To Miss This Deal

Diners can easily find something to appreciate about Wendy's chili. Back in 2011, one reviewer found this side item to adequately dish out hearty, comforting tastes, despite needing some extra diced onions or cheddar cheese to liven it up a bit, per Brand Eating. This tomato-centric side has slowly won fans over, but not everyone has jumped aboard. A Reddit thread exposed that the chili's meat comes from old Wendy's burger meat that dried out, causing some mixed responses.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

I Found a New Method for Scrambling Eggs and It's the Only One I'll Use From Now On

I could quite happily eat scrambled eggs every day. I love them for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner — and nothing is more soothing when I'm under the weather. I take great care when scrambling eggs because I have very specific expectations. I want them soft, creamy, not at all dry, and quite possibly a bit less "done" than some people like them. My go-to method for years has been: (for two of us) 5 large eggs, 1 large yolk, salt and pepper, and a splash of cream. I cook the whisked eggs in butter, over the lowest heat possible on the stove, stirring constantly, for a very long time. But recently, I've come across a true game-changer on the scrambled eggs front. This not only ensures the soft texture I want, but it also allows me to finish the rest of the meal without too much multitasking, or cold eggs.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pie Crust#Pecan Pie#Holiday Season#Your Pie#Food Drink
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

Ice cream recall: Check your freezer right now

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, last chance for Black Friday deals, more One of the great things about ice cream is that you can enjoy it all year round. It’s a versatile treat. Sure, it might hit different during those hot summer days, but there’s something to be said about downing a pint of your favorite ice cream during the frigid winter months as well. With that said, if you’re a winter ice cream connoisseur like myself, there’s a new ice cream recall you’ll want to pay attention to. Earlier this week, the FDA announced a recall involving ice...
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Time Human Flesh Was Found Inside An Arby's Sandwich

One of the biggest problems with restaurants is that you can never really see what goes on behind the scenes. Although it's pretty obvious if a member of the staff has had a bad day (those hateful stares are always a giveaway), deeper crises can be hidden from public view — such as in the strictly private place of the kitchen.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

You've Been Reheating Mashed Potatoes Wrong Your Whole Life

Mashed potatoes are a staple of most dinners. If it's served with meatloaf or a hunk of fried chicken, drenched in creamy country gravy, or loaded up with cheese and bacon, there's something about that warm and buttery side dish that conjures up the image of a home-cooked American dinner. There's a variety of ways to ensure that your bowl of mashed spuds will always come out creamy and smooth every time. Andrew Rea of Binging with Babish fame suggests you run the potatoes through a ricer to ensure they come out lump-free and prevent overworking the starch. Bon Appetit recommends boiling your potatoes in larger chunks to avoid water soaking into them and draining them of flavor, as well as adding aromatics like rosemary and thyme to boost their flavor profile. There are many ways to make fresh, delicious, hot mashed potatoes that will have everyone scraping the bottom of the bowl for more.
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Clean a Glass Cooktop and Get Rid of Burnt-On Food

It never fails. You’ve discovered an amazing five-star pasta recipe that you’re dying to try. You’ve got the prep work done, the beef browned, the ingredients sauteed and you crank up the heat. You’re distracted by a viral TikTok recipe and next thing you know, there’s marinara sauce burnt onto your beautiful glass stovetop. Devastating!
FOOD & DRINKS
Woman's World

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

Bread is my favorite carb (well, maybe right after pasta). Whether I pick up a freshly baked artisan loaf from my local bakery or grab a package from the grocery store, I want to savor every slice. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy, fresh bite of bread — but before I have time to enjoy the whole loaf, it’s often gone stale. That’s why I love this smart technique to keep bread fresher longer: Store your loaf in an empty cereal container!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Brand, According To 28% Of People

There's never a bad (or wrong) time to dig into a pint of ice cream. Maybe you're celebrating your kid's birthday. Maybe you're comforting your best friend after a bad breakup. Maybe you're treating yourself after a tough week at work. Or maybe it's just a random Tuesday night and you're craving something sweet. Whatever the occasion, ice cream is always the answer, and everyone has their go-to flavor. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States are (in order) chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, mint chocolate chip, and butter pecan.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Mashed

85K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy