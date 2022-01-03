More Seating in 2022 with Barrow Fine Furniture

The three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man chased down and killed while jogging in their Georgia neighborhood in February 2020, were all sentenced to life in prison on Friday in a dramatic courtroom sentencing — two of them without the possibility of parole. Travis McMichael,...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider is adding to her list of bragging rights and admirers. Already the highest-earning female contestant in the quiz show’s history and the woman with the longest winning streak, on Friday she became one of only four “Jeopardy!” players to reach seven figures in regular-season winnings.
Here’s what we learned on Jan. 6: There will be no pivot. President Biden made it clear in his remarks that he will pursue the central theme that put him in the White House, no matter how low his polls sink or how bleak the outlook for his party.
Chicago (CNN) — Bargaining sessions between city officials and the teachers union on a return to the classroom remain productive but must wrap up this weekend, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot told CNN Friday night. The Chicago Public Schools system, which has canceled classes since Wednesday, said it hoped to...
Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), chairman of the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, said the panel plans to ask former Vice President Mike Pence to voluntarily appear before the committee. "I think you could expect that before the month's out," Thompson told NPR in a Friday interview.
Fellow and former tennis players are weighing in after Novak Djokovic was denied a visa to play in the Australian Open. Among them was Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios, who called his country's treatment of Djokovic "really bad." "Look I definitely believe in taking action, I got vaccinated because of...
