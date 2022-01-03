ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'All of Us Are Dead' Trailer: Netflix Unleashes a Zombie Outbreak with Latest Korean Horror Series

By Ryan Lattanzio
 4 days ago

It’s the year 2022, and since 2021 evidently still isn’t done with us yet, why not welcome a zombie apocalypse into your home with Netflix ’s latest Korean horror series? “ All of Us Are Dead ,” which is based on the webtoon “Now at Our School” by Joo Dong-geun, hits the streaming platform on January 28. Watch the first, blood-and-guts-infested trailer below.

Here’s the succinct official synopsis, courtesy of Netflix: “A group of students trapped in a high school and find themselves in dire situations as they seek to be rescued from a zombie invasion of their school.”

The 12-episode series is directed by Lee Jae-Kyu, director of the films “Intimate Strangers,” “The Fatal Encounter,” and “The Influence,” as well as on series including “The King 2 Hearts,” “Beethoven Virus,” and “Fashion 70s.” Kim Nam-soo also serves as a director on the series, which is written by Chun Sung-il. The series stars Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hoo, Cho Yi-hyun, Park Solomon, and Yoo In-soo.

“All of Us Are Dead” isn’t Netflix’s first foray into Korean zombie horror series, as the streamer dropped “Kingdom” in 2019. The 2020 Korean zombie horror film “#Alive” was also a huge hit globally for Netflix, thanks to a genre that has baked-in, limitless potential.

The series adds to Netflix’s growing slate of Korean content, spearheaded, of course, by “Squid Game,” the most-watched Netflix original series of all time, which is now a major contender for the 2021 Emmys. Other popular series in its vein include the outer space thriller “The Silent Sea” and the end-times horror hit “Hellbound.”

The global reach of these shows can only mean more are coming. Already, “Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said he’s in talks with Netflix on not just a second season, but a third, of the survival horror series about a deadly competition game entered by financially strapped citizens. “ Squid Game ,” which premiered on the streaming platform September 17, quickly reached the #1 spot in Netflix’s viewing charts across 90 countries — and within its first two weeks. It ultimately became Netflix’s most-watched original series ever, with 1.65 billion hours streamed in total in its first four weeks.

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. "Ozark" Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21)
'The Woman in the House' Trailer: Kristen Bell Leads Wine-Soaked Netflix Satire

Kristen Bell has found her next TV project, where she has proven to be a guaranteed draw in popular comedies like “Veronica Mars” and “The Good Place.” Now Netflix is getting in on Bell’s massive audience appeal, and the streamer is giving Bell the chance to experiment with something a little darker. Sporting a title so long it may be as hard to forget as it is to remember, “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window” is billed as a “satirical slant on the psychological thriller” about a wine-loving woman who witnesses a murder....
Recommendation Machine: 'The Other Two' Finds Comedy Truth Inside Its Hollywood Mayhem

Welcome to Recommendation Machine, your daily IndieWire destination for TV suggestions of what to watch. Each weekday, we’ll offer up a series we think should be on your viewing radar. Though most of the shows included here are recent offerings from networks and streaming services, this will also be a place to take a look at different chapters in TV history readily available for anyone looking to immerse themselves in an ever-expanding medium. As everyone with even a passing connection to TV will have happily told you for the better part of the last decade, there are too many shows. They’ll...
The Independent

Dave Chappelle: Leaked Netflix memo on The Closer tells employees how to discuss the controversy

A memo from Netflix to its recruiters, instructing them on how to discuss the fall-out from Dave Chappelle’s controversial comedy The Closer, has been leaked.Netflix and Chappelle have come under heavy criticism since the release of the special, with many labelling it “transphobic”.Chappelle’s comments that he is “team TERF” (which stands for trans-exclusionary radical feminist) in particular drew backlash and led to Netflix employees organising a walkout in protest.Netflix boss, Ted Sarandos, defended Chappelle, saying in a message to staff: “We have a strong belief that content on screen doesn’t directly translate to real-world harm.”Employees at the streaming giant...
BGR.com

Netflix's new Korean sci-fi series is blowing everyone's mind

Earlier this year, a South Korean original series on Netflix took the world by storm. Squid Game is not just one of the biggest international hits of the last few years; it’s also the most popular original show in the history of Netflix. In its first 28 days on the streaming service, Netflix subscribers spent over 1.6 billion hours watching Squid Game. As such, it’s no surprise that audiences are already on the hunt for the next big foreign-language phenomenon on Netflix. Well, it might have already arrived in the form of another South Korean series called The Silent Sea.
IndieWire

'The Book of Boba Fett' Review: Disney's Obligatory Spinoff Plods Through an Aimless Premiere

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “The Book of Boba Fett” Episode 1, “Stranger in a Strange Land.”] When “The Mandalorian” premiered in the winter of 2019, it gave its titular hero (and the world) the gift of Grogu (aka Baby Yoda). When “The Book of Boba Fett” debuted in December 2021 — an obligatory spinoff of that first, very successful, Disney+ series — it gave its titular hero… a drink of water. A kind reading of such a simple ending would be that “Star Wars” is getting back to basics. Rather than go overboard with the “bigger is better”...
allkpop.com

The highly anticipated Korean Netflix series 'The Silent Sea' receives remarkably negative reviews

The anticipated Netflix series 'The Silent Sea' is receiving negative criticism from viewers. Contrary to high expectations, this latest Korean Netflix series is garnering negative reviews from the audience members. On an international level, the 'Hong Kong South China Morning Post' called the show "this year's worst Netflix TV series", and another viewer commented, "I was able to withstand it up to episode 3, but I turned it off because I couldn't handle it anymore."
Talking With Tami

All The Holiday Films & Series Available Now On Netflix

Netflix is here for the holiday! They have the perfect holiday watch with all the holiday films and series available now on Netflix! Netflix has broken up all of its holiday selections into a few different categories, making it a little easier to find what to watch based on what kind of holiday movie you’re in the mood for. From romantic comedies to animated features, there’s something for all sorts of different tastes in the lineup.Take a peek inside and have a Merry Christmas everyone!
'Bigbug' Trailer: Jean-Pierre Jeunet Makes Netflix Debut with Raunchy Robot Comedy

Academy Award-nominated “Amelie” and “A Very Long Engagement” director Jean-Pierre Jeunet hasn’t released a feature film since 2013’s “The Young and Prodigious T. S. Spivet.” But the always visually bonkers director of films including the swooningly odd “Delicatessen” and the gonzo “Alien Resurrection” is back with his latest film, “Bigbug.” The artificial intelligence comedy is hitting Netflix on February 11, and the streamer has released a first trailer for the film. Watch below. Here’s the appropriately weird synopsis, courtesy of Netflix: In 2050, artificial intelligence is everywhere. So much so that humanity relies on it to satisfy its every need and every...
asapland.com

The 14 best horror movies on Netflix

One always wants to have a good time from time to time, and nothing better to do it if we can access proposals that are worthwhile in a simple and comfortable way. For those looking for something like this, this selection of The 14 best horror movies that you can find today in the Netflix catalog:
IndieWire

'Squid Game' Creator Teases Third Season at Netflix — Even Without Confirmed Season 2

The massive popularity of Netflix’s South Korean survival-horror series can only mean one (or two) things: a second and even third season are more than likely. Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk recently said in an interview shared by the Korea Times (via Deadline), “I’m in talks with Netflix over season two as well as season three. We will come to a conclusion any time soon.” While Hwang was previously misquoted as saying there will “indeed” be a second season for the series about cash-strapped contestants who sign away their life rights for a chance at a $38 million prize, Netflix later told Vulture...
IndieWire

'Back to the Outback': The Netflix Animated Feature Embraces the Beauty of Our Differences

A band of misfits come together to find a home where they’ll be accepted in Netflix’s latest CG-animated adventure, “Back to the Outback.” Except the lovable outcasts here happen to be among the world’s deadliest creatures, all of whom — along with a cute but completely obnoxious koala bear (voiced by Broadway’s Tim Minchin) — escape from a Sydney zoo to find a home in the Australian Outback, where they’ll be loved for who they are and not feared for what they look like. First-time feature directors Clare Knight and Harry Cripps previously worked together on “Larrikins,” the Outback-themed feature from...
Rolling Stone

'Archive 81': Netflix Drops Trailer for New Found-Footage Horror Show

Netflix has shared the new trailer for their supernatural mystery series Archive 81, arriving on the streaming service on Jan. 14. Archive 81, loosely based on a popular podcast, weaves together two story lines: In 1994, a documentarian named Melody is working on a film about her bizarre and possibly cult-filled apartment building, and — 25 years later — an archivist reconstructs Melody’s story by restoring her scorched videotapes. “I’m obsessed with mystery box shows, the kind that lead us down a rabbit hole into a strange, dark world,” showrunner, executive producer and writer Rebecca Sonnenshine said in a statement.  “Archive 81 is a character-driven, deeply emotional story about the nature of art, faith, and the search for identity — all wrapped up in a frayed blanket of existential dread. The show also gave this film geek the chance to unearth all sorts of forgotten media formats as found footage, which results in a unique, visually textured story that is both beautiful and terrifying.” Archive 81’s eight hour-long episodes arrive on Netflix Jan. 14. The series stars Dina Shihabi as Melody and Mamoudou Athie as archivist Dan Turner, and features The Conjuring and Malignant director James Wan among its producers.
IndieWire

FX's 'Atlanta' Releases First Trailer for Upcoming Season 3

After three long years, Donald Glover’s “Atlanta” will return to FX March 24. And the network gave fans a Christmas gift with a trailer for the long-awaited third season, which finds the series and its characters in Europe. Watch the first trailer for the new season in the video below, which will air two episodes March 24. The show will then be available for next-day viewing on Hulu. “We are thrilled to have ‘Atlanta’ back with a new season on March 24th,” said Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment in a statement. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have...
IndieWire

'Don't Look Up' Atop Netflix Over Holiday Weekend, 'Resident Evil' Sequel Scores at Home

This holiday weekend, Christmas-related older movies accounted for 15 of the 30 slots on the three VOD charts we list. That’s a record share of non-recent titles, underscoring the absence of current films getting early home play. Consider that a sign of a partial return to theater supremacy, at least for the moment. The weak response for most new releases in theaters so far other than the dominant “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony) and “Sing 2” (Universal) could be further incentive for studios to take care in their length of windows, or even releasing in theaters initially. As always, we have...
IndieWire

With 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' Theaters Found Their Christmas Savior

Without “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony) this weekend, it might have been lights out for theaters. Literally. With it, COVID Christmas No. 2  is a reasonably successful season. The incredible domestic 10-day total of $467 million (and reaching $1 billion worldwide) — as much as double expectations — does raise hopes that the end is in sight for gross-challenged exhibitors. That this comes in the face of the Omicron surge — with holiday plans disrupted, Broadway and other events shutting down, some sports postponed — has to be seen as a major boost for exhibitors’ viability. Still, the totals for the weekend,...
IndieWire

'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 Trailer: 'One of Us Isn't Gonna Be Here for Long'

Almost a year after the BBC announced that Season 6 of “Peaky Blinders” would be the series’ last, the network has released a trailer for the final batch of episodes. Joining star Cillian Murphy for the final season are Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sophie Rundle, and Stephen Graham. Helen McCrory, who co-starred as Polly, died in April 2021. No word on whether she or the character will be featured in Season 6. Watch the trailer for the upcoming season in the video below. The show, created by Oscar-nominated director Steven Knight, tells the story of Tommy Shelby (Murphy)...
IndieWire

'Y: The Last Man' Still Had a World Left to Explore

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch ‘Y: The Last Man’: Hulu (as part of the short-lived “FX on Hulu” brand, which is now back to simply being “FX” again) Sometimes, the world ends on TV at a gradual pace. Things start to turn bad bit by bit until very little seems recognizable. But “Y: The Last Man” didn’t so much boil slowly the proverbial frog as much as it flash seared it in a giant pool of lava. 2021 was a pandemic year on screen, too, as evidenced by the ever-growing roster...
thatgrapejuice.net

The Kardashians Unleash Teaser Trailer for New Hulu Series

After waving goodbye to their long-running E! series ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians,’ reality family The Kardashians announced the launch of a new Hulu show. The deal sees the clan – comprised of sisters Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall and mom Kris Jenner– make a move to the Disney-owned platform for megabucks.
