‘All of Us Are Dead’ Trailer: Netflix Unleashes a Zombie Outbreak with Latest Korean Horror Series

It’s the year 2022, and since 2021 evidently still isn’t done with us yet, why not welcome a zombie apocalypse into your home with Netflix ’s latest Korean horror series? “ All of Us Are Dead ,” which is based on the webtoon “Now at Our School” by Joo Dong-geun, hits the streaming platform on January 28. Watch the first, blood-and-guts-infested trailer below.

Here’s the succinct official synopsis, courtesy of Netflix: “A group of students trapped in a high school and find themselves in dire situations as they seek to be rescued from a zombie invasion of their school.”

The 12-episode series is directed by Lee Jae-Kyu, director of the films “Intimate Strangers,” “The Fatal Encounter,” and “The Influence,” as well as on series including “The King 2 Hearts,” “Beethoven Virus,” and “Fashion 70s.” Kim Nam-soo also serves as a director on the series, which is written by Chun Sung-il. The series stars Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hoo, Cho Yi-hyun, Park Solomon, and Yoo In-soo.

“All of Us Are Dead” isn’t Netflix’s first foray into Korean zombie horror series, as the streamer dropped “Kingdom” in 2019. The 2020 Korean zombie horror film “#Alive” was also a huge hit globally for Netflix, thanks to a genre that has baked-in, limitless potential.

The series adds to Netflix’s growing slate of Korean content, spearheaded, of course, by “Squid Game,” the most-watched Netflix original series of all time, which is now a major contender for the 2021 Emmys. Other popular series in its vein include the outer space thriller “The Silent Sea” and the end-times horror hit “Hellbound.”

The global reach of these shows can only mean more are coming. Already, “Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said he’s in talks with Netflix on not just a second season, but a third, of the survival horror series about a deadly competition game entered by financially strapped citizens. “ Squid Game ,” which premiered on the streaming platform September 17, quickly reached the #1 spot in Netflix’s viewing charts across 90 countries — and within its first two weeks. It ultimately became Netflix’s most-watched original series ever, with 1.65 billion hours streamed in total in its first four weeks.