Rockets suspend Kevin Porter Jr., Christian Wood for matchup vs. Sixers

As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare to play host to the Houston Rockets on Monday to open the 2022 portion of their schedule, they will not have to prepare for two of the Rockets top players,

Following a halftime outburst on Saturday in their loss to the Denver Nuggets, the Rockets will suspend Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood for their matchup with the Sixers on Monday. Porter Jr. left the arena at halftime and the Rockets benched Wood in the second half of the contest.

Wood is averaging a team-high 16.8 points and 10.3 rebounds while Porter Jr. is averaging 12.8 points and 5.7 assists. They are two of Houston’s top players. The decision is understandable considering the circumstances and the Sixers will face another short-handed team, allowing them to build momentum.

The Sixers are coming off a 3-0 road trip and will be looking to win some games at home, where they are, strangely, below .500. This is another opportunity for them to do so at the Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m. EST.

