ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rockets suspend Kevin Porter Jr., Christian Wood for matchup vs. Sixers

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jnqVo_0dbhkyyI00
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare to play host to the Houston Rockets on Monday to open the 2022 portion of their schedule, they will not have to prepare for two of the Rockets top players,

Following a halftime outburst on Saturday in their loss to the Denver Nuggets, the Rockets will suspend Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood for their matchup with the Sixers on Monday. Porter Jr. left the arena at halftime and the Rockets benched Wood in the second half of the contest.

Wood is averaging a team-high 16.8 points and 10.3 rebounds while Porter Jr. is averaging 12.8 points and 5.7 assists. They are two of Houston’s top players. The decision is understandable considering the circumstances and the Sixers will face another short-handed team, allowing them to build momentum.

The Sixers are coming off a 3-0 road trip and will be looking to win some games at home, where they are, strangely, below .500. This is another opportunity for them to do so at the Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m. EST.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
FastBreak on FanNation

A Former NBA Star Is Reportedly Unretiring

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Gerald Green (assistant coach for the Houston Rockets) is unretiring, and plans to sign in the NBA's G-League to try to return to the NBA. Green is an NBA veteran who has played for the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Rockets.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Christian Wood
Person
Kevin Porter Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Denver Nuggets#The Houston Rockets#Wojespn#The Wells Fargo Center#Sixers Wire
basketball-addict.com

Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. drains iso game-winner to stun Wizards

Kevin Porter Jr. just exorcised his demons with the Houston Rockets. The controversial scoring guard let his play do the talking against the Washington Wizards as he cooly sank the game-winner that left just 0.4 seconds left on the clock. Check out KPJ icing the game for the Rockets: KEVIN PORTER JR. FOR THE WIN […] The post Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. drains iso game-winner to stun Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Houston Chronicle

Kevin Porter Jr.'s buzzer-beater lifts Rockets over Wizards

WASHINGTON — This time, when Kevin Porter Jr. walked it off, Rockets coach Stephen Silas was waiting with a long, tight hug. A day after Porter said he would “do whatever it takes” to return from his suspension with a win, he did just enough, just in time.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ira Winderman: Heat can fiddle as NBA trade deadline looms

A year ago, the urgency was tangible for the Miami Heat a month out from the NBA trading deadline. The search was ongoing for an answer at power forward, in the wake of the previous offseason’s loss of Jae Crowder. There also was precious little rim deterrence in the power rotation beyond Bam Adebayo. And, as had long been an issue, depth at point guard was in question. Within weeks, Trevor ...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Former Lakers guard has harsh words for team, Russell Westbrook

One former Los Angeles Lakers player thinks that the team is looking more like the Fakers right now. Speaking this week on Draymond Green’s podcast for “The Volume,” retired Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton discussed this year’s Lakers and reacted to the comparisons that have been drawn to Payton’s 2003-04 Lakers team. He also focused on the play of Lakers guard Russell Westbrook.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

2 Lakers Players Reportedly Being Made Available For Trades

Two Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly on the trading block as the deadline approaches. Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LA is looking to move on from center DeAndre Jordan and/or wing Ken Bazemore in an effort to clear roster spots. “So they already offloaded a player in [Rajon] Rondo to...
NBA
firstsportz.com

3 ideal destinations for DeMarcus Cousins after being waived off by Milwaukee Bucks

DeMarcus Cousins after being out of the league for a while this year agreed to sign a one year non guaranteed deal with the Milwaukee Bucks. After suiting up for 17 games for the Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee Bucks DeMarcus Cousins is again left with no home after being waived out and is again searching for a team who’ll beleive in him with one more chance as he didn’t quite really fill the spot of a backup center for the Milwaukee Bucks who have Brook Lopez their primary big man side-lined for months to come.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

61K+
Followers
110K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy