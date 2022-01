IRON MOUNTAIN, MI – A vehicle was hit by a train after the driver blew through crossing signals in the Upper Peninsula. According to the Iron Mountain Police Department, a 55-year-old male was driving a pickup truck on D Street at 11:42 a.m. on Thursday. The driver failed to stop at the signal and the train hit the vehicle just behind the driver’s door.

IRON MOUNTAIN, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO