I don’t believe in new year’s resolutions. I think the concept is good – the new year is a convenient mile marker, of sorts, for making a personal change – but I think the timing is bad. When it becomes expected that we will make some major change in our lives (which will also, magically, make our lives better), and that it will happen on a schedule and that there will be obvious results – to me, that’s a recipe for failure. When you set it up that way, it’s too much pressure for the majority of people to be successful.

KEENE, NH ・ 9 DAYS AGO