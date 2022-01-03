Texas Men, Women Both Rise in AP Top 25 Polls

The Texas Longhorns men’s and women’s basketball teams remained in the AP Top 25 as they started Big 12 play with victories.

The Longhorn men (11-2, 1-0 in Big 12) moved up three spots to No. 14, while the Longhorn women (10-1, 1-0 in Big 12) moved up three spots to No. 9.

The Texas men played two games last week, defeating Incarnate Word, 78-33, to wrap up non-conference action entering Big 12 play. Tre Mitchell and Dylan Disu led the team with 14 points each, while Disu finished with 11 rebounds and five blocks.

Texas then defeated West Virginia, 74-59, in the Big 12 opener for both teams. The Longhorns had a 19-point lead at halftime, as the Mountaineers played without leading scorer Taz Sherman, and two other players, due to COVID health and safety protocols.

Marcus Carr led the Longhorns with 20 points, Courtney Ramey had 15 points — including 13 points in the first half — and Andrew Jones scored 14 points.

The Longhorns are at Kansas State on Jan. 4 and at Oklahoma State on Jan. 8.

The Texas women battled COVID health and safety protocols last week. The Longhorns had to cancel their final non-conference game against Alcorn State.

How To Watch and Listen To No. 14 Texas Men's Basketball Vs. Kansas State

The Longhorns begin a two-game conference road trip with a matchup against the Wildcats on Tuesday night

2 hours ago

Could Oklahoma Target Former Texas Starting Quarterback?

Casey Thompson has ties to Oklahoma thanks to his father, Charles Thompson

Jan 3, 2022

Oklahoma Star QB Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

The Longhorns Big 12 and future SEC rival is losing its top player to the NCAA Transfer Portal

Jan 3, 2022

Texas then defeated Oklahoma State, 62-51, in the Big 12 opener for both teams on Sunday. The Longhorns were without three players due to COVID health and safety protocols. Joanne Allen-Taylor and Audrey Warren each had 14 points for Texas, while Rori Harmon had 11.

The Texas women will host Texas Tech on Jan. 5 and travel to Baylor on Jan. 9.

AP Top 25 Men: No. 1 Baylor, No. 2. Duke, No. 3 Purdue, No. 4 Gonzaga, No. 5 UCLA, No. 6 Kansas, No. 7 USC, No. 8 Arizona, No. 9 Auburn, No. 10 Michigan State, No. 11 Iowa State, No. 12 Houston, No. 13 Ohio State, No. 14 Texas, No. 15 Alabama, No. 16 (tie) Providence, No. 16 (tie) Kentucky, No. 18 Tennessee, No. 19 Villanova, No. 20 Colorado State, No. 21 LSU, No. 22 Xavier, No. 23 Wisconsin, No. 24 Seton Hall and No. 25 Texas Tech.

AP Top 25 Women: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 Louisville, No. 4 Arizona, No. 5 NC State, No. 6 Indiana, No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Michigan, No. 9 Texas, No. 10 Maryland, No. 11 UConn, No. 12 Iowa State, No. 13 LSU, No. 14 Baylor, No. 15 Georgia, No. 16 Georgia Tech, No 17 Duke, No. 18 BYU, No. 19 North Carolina, No. 20 Notre Dame, No. 21 Kentucky, No. 22 Iowa, No. 23 Oklahoma, No. 24 South Florida and No. 25 Texas A&M.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.