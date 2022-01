In a season marred by injuries and players in and out of the lineup, South Carolina's head coach delivered a bit of positive news on an injured Keyshawn Bryant. The senior wing who missed most of Tuesday's game against Auburn with a shoulder injury has been cleared to participate in "whatever he can tolerate" in practice and the next few days will go along way in determining his availability for Saturday at Vanderbilt.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO