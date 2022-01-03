Gov. Hochul Announces NY COVID-19 Surge Plan To Fight Illness, Death

Since March 2020, the number of deaths from COVID-19 has been at the forefront due to the ongoing pandemic, and rightfully so. But I was curious about what the other leading causes of death are in Western New York. I took a look at the 8 counties considered to be WNY. I was initially thinking maybe drug overdoses or gun violence would make the list. But as you can see below, chronic diseases are really the leading causes of death. It's interesting that even though these counties are in the same region, the top 5 causes differ in many of the counties. The data is for all ages, races, and genders. I've also included the number of deaths for Buffalo and the rest of Erie Couty due to COVID-19. It's the most recent data available from the NY Department of Health.

