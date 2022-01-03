ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gov. Hochul Announces NY COVID-19 Surge Plan To Fight Illness, Death

By Yasmin Young
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a COVID-19 winter surge plan 2.0. The five-point plan is designed to fight an increase in the spread of COVID-19 and deaths. The plan focuses on,. - Keeping kids in school. - Strengthening masks and testing. - preventing severe COVID-19 cases and...

wblk.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is Absolutely The Worst County To Live In New York State

New York has its fair share of amazing cities and not-so-great cities. It's so funny when non-New Yorkers think that the whole state is basically New York City. There are rural places, small towns, mid-size cities, and everything in between in our great state. But with the good comes the bad. This is not to knock this county or its residents, but it always lands in the number two or number one spot on every "bad" list about New York State.
BRONX, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 13 Highest Paid State Employees in New York [List]

Meet the highest-paid New York State employees. The most recent data provided by the Empire Center is from 2021. There are quite a few employees making millions! The total compensation listed below includes the employee's base salary, overtime, bonuses, and any other compensation during the fiscal year. While you might think they all live in New York City, surprisingly, many of the highest-paid employees are located in Buffalo and Western New York. New York State openly provides all State-paid employees salary information. The majority of them work in some leadership or executive capacity and many work at state hospitals.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
Power 93.7 WBLK

These Are the Top 5 Causes of Death in Buffalo and Erie County [List]

Since March 2020, the number of deaths from COVID-19 has been at the forefront due to the ongoing pandemic, and rightfully so. But I was curious about what the other leading causes of death are in Western New York. I took a look at the 8 counties considered to be WNY. I was initially thinking maybe drug overdoses or gun violence would make the list. But as you can see below, chronic diseases are really the leading causes of death. It's interesting that even though these counties are in the same region, the top 5 causes differ in many of the counties. The data is for all ages, races, and genders. I've also included the number of deaths for Buffalo and the rest of Erie Couty due to COVID-19. It's the most recent data available from the NY Department of Health.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bed Bath and Beyonds To Close in New York State

Bed Bath and Beyond is closing another store in Western New York. It is part of the parent company, Nexstar's plan to close 200 stores. They announced that plan a couple of years back. There are 37 more stores to close including one here in the Buffalo area. The location at Niagara Falls, 1520 Military Road will be closing. Nexstar said that most of these locations will be closed by the end of next month, February.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Erie County Sends out 40,000 Test Kits as COVID is Surging

COVID numbers continue to rise in Western New York, as the latest 26.8% Covid positivity rate today in Erie County shattered the previous single-day record. Starting tomorrow, The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) will be coordinating the distribution of nearly 40,000 COVID-19 at-home test kits across the county. The kits will be sent to Erie County village, town and city emergency managers. Each of these kits will contain two COVID tests, for a total of nearly 80,000 tests.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Could Be Days Away From More COVID Restrictions

Gov. Kathy Hochul said New York's "not in a good place" in its fight with COVID and she's days away from possibly adding more COVID restrictions. On Monday, Hochul confirmed 51,698 new COVID positive test results. That number is below the record-breaking number reported earlier this week, but Hochul believes the number could be an undercount due to the holiday weekend.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Power 93.7 WBLK

Donations Pour In After Buffalo Radio Host Passes

Western New York country music fans are remembering the life and career of WXRL on-air host, Dave Saunders. Saunders has been the morning drive host on 1300 WXRL for years and will be missed!. It was reported that Saunders, (Tom Feldmann ) passed in his home on December 28th. Tom...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Central New York#Upstate New York#New Yorkers#Omicron#Ny 13208 Finger
Power 93.7 WBLK

12 Words Out-Of-Towners Can’t Pronounce in Western New York

New York State has a lot of words that out-of-towners find really hard to pronounce. Here are 12 from right here in Western New York that most people can't seem to get right. Many of the names of towns and street names came from Native American names and have stuck with us through the years. For that reason, many people have a hard time pronouncing these:
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

13 Things You Should Never Say In Western New York

There is a new trend on social media that has everyone talking. It is a trend where people are saying things out loud knowing that they are going to get a lot of hate for. From the food you are supposed to love to the sports team you root for, you know that if you said this statement out loud in public you would get a lot of hate from the people around here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Power 93.7 WBLK

Tax Cuts On The Way, But Only For Certain New Yorkers

Governor Kathy Hochul announced tax cuts and rebates, but only for certain New Yorkers. Her plan will accelerate middle-class tax cuts for 6 million residents that began in 2018. The program was not scheduled to be fully implemented until 2025, but Gov. Hochul's plan will speed it up by two years to 2023.
INCOME TAX
Power 93.7 WBLK

Avoid This Gas Station If You’re In A Hurry In WNY

If you are in a hurry to get gas in the tank, you might want to avoid this gas station in Western New York. Don't get me wrong -- this is by far my favorite gas station in all of Buffalo, NY, and the reason is solely because the gas is tax-free. However, having the cheapest gas comes with an extended wait time, because of course the majority of people want to save a few bucks when they fill their tank. (For context, you save about 30-40 cents just by going to this gas station. That adds up!)
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy