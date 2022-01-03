ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson, NC

Gibson may seek assistance from the state on finances

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46dLzL_0dbhj9Rd00

GIBSON — The Gibson Town Commission was scheduled to meet last Friday, but when three commissioners didn’t show up, the meeting had to be scrapped … for the second time.

The implications are far-reaching in the town because no one has access to the checking account to pay bills or employees.

Gibson Mayor Gwen Arrigon, who was sworn-in Dec. 9, said the town can’t perform basic functions right now.

On Dec. 22, the town clerk resigned without notice, Arrigon said. Since the town provides water and sewer services, someone needs to be around to take payments from citizens. Right now, no one can, she said.

Gibson is currently without a town clerk or attorney. Friday’s meeting was the second called meeting that had to be canceled because there was no quorum.

The first time this happened on Dec. 16, and the missing commissioners were Eric Stubbs, Margie Whitlock, and Josh Byrd. The same three were also absent on Friday. Arrigon said Whitlock told her that she wouldn’t attend a meeting if Byrd and Stubbs weren’t going to attend.

“That’s choosing an allegiance to two other people and not the town,” she said.

Byrd, who was absent from Friday’s meeting, said he and Stubbs had reasons for not being at the special meeting and Arrigon knew about it.

“I had a COVID exposure and there was a court order where I could not be around a member of the council, but all of that was taken care of [Monday] morning,” Byrd said, adding that, had there been a remote option to attend the meeting, he would have done so.

Byrd said he knows the town needs to move forward with the hiring of a new town clerk, so if the state has to come in to help, he does‘t have an objection to it.

“It’s hard to find somebody to do a job,” he said.

Arrigon told WLNC that she plans to reach out to the state to take over Gibson’s finances so that bills can be paid.

“I feel as though we can’t get anything done because the commissioners won’t meet,” she told the station. “We have to have somebody that will help make decisions for Gibson.”

Commissioner Adam Liles said everything in the town has come to a standstill.

“We can’t make a decision without having a meeting,” he said. “I’m hoping for the best for Gibson because it’s our job to keep the town going.”

The next East Laurinburg?

In December, the Local Government Commission exercised new statutory power to revoke charters of local governments that are in fiscal distress and unable to sustain operations and removed East Laurinburg’s charter.

The LGC “determined … that the city’s financial affairs are not sufficiently stable to continue operations” and that “it is in the best interest of the city and state to transfer the assets, liabilities and other obligations of the town to local government partner(s) and hereby dissolves the town of East Laurinburg” pursuant to Senate Bill 314. That legislation was signed into law by the governor on Aug. 30 and expanded the LGC’s power to repeal local government charters.

Arrigon said she doesn’t think Gibson is heading down that road. But if meetings continue to be canceled because commissioners don’t show up, problems are just going to be pushed down the road.

“We can’t go that long without things in place,” she said.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the town board is Jan. 13.

Cheris Hodges can be reached at [email protected]

Comments / 1

Related
Laurinburg Exchange

Gibson gets interim bookkeeper

GIBSON — The town of Gibson has an interim town clerk. Well, more like an office staffer and bookkeeper, according to Mayor Gwen Arrigon. Arrigon said Myra Tyndall signed a contract Wednesday night for the position and jumped right into work. “She did some paperwork so that we can...
GIBSON, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Town plans to fight loss of its charter

EAST LAURINBURG — The new East Laurinburg Town Council remains hopeful gthat losing its charter can be staved off before the state-imposed deadline of June 30. During a meeting on Thursday evening, Mayor Gail Chavis emphatically stated she and the Town Council would do everything possible to avoid having the town charter removed.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

If elected, then show up and work

Is the, we will call it elective-itis, that afflicted the town of East Laurinburg over the past few years and led to the death of its town charter contagious?. We ask because of what has gone on over the past few weeks in the nearby town of Gibson. Like East...
LAURINBURG, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gibson, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

Robeson County’s unemployment dropped again in November, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, continuing a trend of improvement in the local business community. The county reported a 5.6% unemployment rate, down from 6% in October. December’s jobless rate is expected to be released on Jan. 21.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WHAV

Groveland Seeks to Hire Assistant Town Clerk 10 Hours a Week

The Town of Groveland is seeking a qualified part-time assistant town clerk. The position, which reports to Town Clerk Elizabeth Cunniff, is 10 hours a week at $21 an hour with no benefits. The position provides comprehensive administrative and technical support to the town clerk’s office. In the absence of...
GROVELAND, MA
Nevada Current

State Infrastructure Bank plans to fund what legislators wouldn’t: Charter school buildings

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Nevada State Infrastructure Bank Board on Wednesday proposed a spending plan for its $75 million seeded by lawmakers, and among the ideas is the creation of a fund to help charter schools build their facilities. The proposal would set aside $40 million to allow matching funds for federal infrastructure grants, $20 million for an […] The post State Infrastructure Bank plans to fund what legislators wouldn’t: Charter school buildings appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
abccolumbia.com

Government agrees to extend SNAP benefits

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The more than 300-thousand households in South Carolina receiving emergency snap benefits will get those benefits for at least another month. A spokesperson for the Governor and President Biden announcing Tuesday the Palmetto state has been granted an extension for January and will go month-to month on the program moving forward.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
FingerLakes1.com

SSI: Payment schedule for every month in 2022

SSI recipients have seen an increase for their monthly checks along with those on Social Security. The COLA was raised 5.9% in order to help offset the costs of inflation for those on a fixed income. SSI recipients collecting benefits in 2022 have already received their first check for Jan....
BUSINESS
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks for Social Security Recipients in February 2022? | Latest Update

COVID- The number of Omicron virus strain infections in the United States has grown by 19, underscoring the need of conducting the fourth stimulation check as soon as possible. According to marcanews.com, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to approve legislation that would provide seniors with an additional $1,400 stimulus check as part of the federal stimulus package.
BUSINESS
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Laurinburg Exchange

New laws went into effect Jan. 1

A new year ushers in new laws in North Carolina. Here are the laws that took effect on Jan. 1. — Senate Bill 473, Enhance Local Government Transparency, bans public officials from gaining financially from their position. They can be charged with a felony if they do so. The law also prohibits public officials who serve on nonprofit boards from voting to award contracts to those organizations.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
wnav.com

AA County Council Votes Down Mask Mandate

(Annapolis, MD) WNAV — The Anne Arundel County Council voted this afternoon (Friday) to end the mask mandate that County Executive Steuart Pittman had executed. By a vote of four to three, the council voted down the mask mandate. Effective this afternoon (Friday), masks are not a requirement for entry in.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy