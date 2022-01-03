ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Ace Hotel Chicago announces closure after building sells for $63M

By TRD Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ace Hotel Chicago in the Fulton Market district will close its doors at the end of January. The hotel chain announced on its Instagram that it will be leaving the building at 311 North Morgan Street on Jan. 26, the Chicago Eater reported. “Since 2017, you’ve let us...

Hyde Park mansion sold for $4.2M in December, record price for Chicago homes south of Roosevelt Road

A Hyde Park mansion sold for $4.2 million at the end of December, a record-price for a Chicago home south of Roosevelt Road. The sale price of the century-old, five-bedroom, 10,000-square-foot property on Woodlawn Avenue, surpasses the $3.96 million that buyers paid for a Kenwood mansion in August, according to Crain’s. It exceeded the $3.95 million sale in 2013 for the former home of the founder of the Adler Planetarium.
CHICAGO, IL
Morningstar’s Mansueto-backed $50M Humboldt Park project finds first tenant

A $50 million Humboldt Park redevelopment backed by Morningstar founder Joe Mansueto landed its first tenant. EeroQ, which says it aims to build a large-scale quantum computer, signed a five-year lease to occupy 9,600 square feet at the Terminal at 1334, Crain’s reported. The company plans to move its headquarters there in June from East Lansing, Michigan.
CHICAGO, IL
Get thee to a condo: Unit in former Wilmette convent to hit market soon

Fat German cherubs? Check. Open floor plan? Yes. Former nunnery? That too. A condominium in a former Wilmette convent is going on the market next month for $749,000, Crain’s reported. The two-bedroom has columns and vaulted ceilings and access to a 134-foot balcony that overlooks one of the building’s two large interior courtyards.
WILMETTE, IL
Priciest Chicago home of the year closes in Lincoln Park

An end of the year deal has just broken the record for most expensive residential sale in Chicago this year. The home at 1950 N Burling Street sold for $12.55 million in a deal that closed Dec. 20. The 8,000 square foot property has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Whatever it takes: Chicago luxury home sales double in 2021

Anything goes when it comes to luxury homes in Chicago. Some 100 homes sold for $4 million or more over the past 12 months – double the average of 51.5 over the past six years, Crain’s reported. The closest year was 2018, when 73 were sold in that category.
CHICAGO, IL
Dutch hotel chain breaks ground in Texas with new $67M tower

Dutch hotel chain CitizenM is moving into Texas with a $67 million hotel tower it’s developing in downtown Austin, the state’s capital city, news outlet Culturemap Austin reported. The Amsterdam-based company recently broke ground on the 17-story building at 617 Colorado Street, currently a parking lot. New York-based...
TEXAS STATE
With No Staff To Check Vax Cards And City Stalling Winter Patio Approval, West Town Pub Closes For The Month

WEST TOWN — The Irish Nobleman Pub in West Town is temporarily closing through January, after owners say they did not have enough time to adapt to new rules mandating customers be vaccinated against COVID-19. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is now required for patrons entering bars, restaurants, gyms and certain other indoor businesses in Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the policy on Dec. 21 and it went into effect Monday, but owners of the neighborhood pub, 1367 W. Erie St., say that wasn’t enough time to prepare. Cook County has since implemented the requirement, as well.
CHICAGO, IL
Miami-Dade’s Scully’s Tavern announces closure after 32 years

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After the death of its owner, one of Miami-Dade County’s most popular sports bars has closed its doors. Scully’s Tavern owner Chris Hirsh died in September after a “brief illness that resulted in a two-week stay in the Intensive Care Unit,” a Gofundme page created after his death stated.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Summer Gonzalez, CEO Of Sacramento-Area Chain Kiki’s Chicken Place, Dies From COVID-19

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The owner of Kiki’s Chicken Place has died from COVID-19. Summer Gonzalez was the co-CEO and co-creator of the Sacramento-based fried chicken restaurant chain. She died early Friday morning after a week-long battle with the virus, the company said in a statement. “To even conjure those words in this announcement is incredibly heartbreaking as we understand what Summer’s impact is on her family, community, and loved ones,” the restaurant chain said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KiKi's Chicken Place (@kikischickenplace) Kiki’s opened its first location 2015, but quickly expanded to a dozen other locations across the Sacramento area as well as a roaming food truck. Gonzalez leaves behind her husband of 25 years, Santiago, as well as four children.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fullerton Towers deal ends 2021 in top spot

Fullerton Towers, one of the largest office complexes in the North Orange County municipality, has sold for $45.5 million. Los Angeles-based Barker Pacific teamed up with Las Vegas-based Kingsbarn Realty Capital to buy the 230,000 square-foot office towers at 1400-1440 N. Harbor Blvd., according to the Orange County Business Journal.
FULLERTON, CA
Alexander’s Restaurant To Open In Former Jeri’s Grill Space, Bringing Another Family-Owned Diner To North Center Corner

NORTH CENTER — The family behind Alexander’s Restaurant will open a new location at the former Jeri’s Grill this spring. Jeri’s was among a dying breed of 24-hour diners throughout Chicago when Frank Di Piero, son of original owner Anice Di Piero, announced its closure in May 2020. It was one of many restaurants that permanently closed because of the pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 7 New York Stores

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of some of the stores it plans to close in the coming weeks. One store will close in Edgewater, New Jersey. New York is losing seven stores at the following locations: Auburn Canandaigua Glenmont Niagara Falls Plainview Port Chester Spring Valley All affected stores will be closed by the end of February.
EDGEWATER, NJ
Four Seasons changes up its game in Texas

It’s not every day that your new luxury pad comes with a funicular. That’s just one of the many amenities to be enjoyed by residents of the planned Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin (it’s a set of cable cars that take you up and down hills, by the way).
AUSTIN, TX
Little Havana apartment building targeted in $15M mortgage foreclosure suit

The developer of the Columbus on Fifth apartment building in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood was slapped with a $14.7 million foreclosure suit, the second such case to embroil the property in three years. Columbus Apartments, tied to Miami-based Suncoast Construction Group, is accused of defaulting on a loan it...
MIAMI, FL
Univar Announces Collaboration with The Hatchery Chicago

Downers Grove, IL—Univar Solutions has announced a collaboration with the nonprofit food business incubator The Hatchery Chicago, which is now home to Univar’s new Food Solution Center. The Food Solution Center is part of a specialized network of Solution Centers around the globe, which include formulation labs, research...
CHICAGO, IL
Silicon Valley whiz kid buys One Thousand Museum condo for $7M

A Silicon Valley whiz kid and member of Forbes 30 Under 30 hard-coded a One Thousand Museum condo into her life for $6.7 million. Lucy Guo, founder of Scale AI and Backend Capital, both based in San Francisco, bought unit 3002 at the condo tower at 1000 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami from the development team.
