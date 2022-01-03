New information released about December Family Dollar robbery in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department released new information about the Family Dollar robbery that occurred in December.

We previously reported GPD said the incident happened at the Family Dollar on Pendleton Street at 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 28 and the suspect presented a handgun and demanded money from the store employee.

After receiving the money, the suspect left the store and carjacked a Lyft driver who was in the parking lot, officers said.

Officials said officers later found the vehicle abandoned at the intersection of Anderson Road and Valentine Street. They described the suspect as a man, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build and wearing all black clothing including a black apron, hoodie and yellow glove at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (864) 232-7463.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.