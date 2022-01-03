ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

The Migos Take To The Ring At WWE’s ‘Day One’ PPV

Source: Daniel Vasquez / Legion media group

This past Saturday (January 1), the WWE kicked off the New Year with their first Pay-Per-View event, Day One , and though Smackdown Champion Roman Reigns wasn’t able to participate in his highly anticipated bout with Brock Lesnar due to testing positive for COVID-19, a few of your favorite rappers were in attendance much to the delight of the crowd in Atlanta, Georgia.

Source: Daniel Vasquez / Legion media group

Aside from seeing Griselda’s Westside Gunn ringside to catch the festivities, the Migos made an unexpected WWE entrance themselves as guests of RK-Bro, Randy Orton and Matt Riddle. Walking down the ramp alongside the WWE Tag-Team Champions, Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff were greeted with applause and cheers from the thousands of fans in attendance at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. It made sense for the three-man group to make some sort of appearance at the event given that their track “Straightenin” was one of the official songs of WWE’s Day One PPV.

Though The Migos didn’t put hands on any of the wrestlers as celebrities who attend WWE PPV events tend to do, they did get to have some fun in the ring and stand on the ropes to take in the love that the crowd was serenading them with. It was pretty cool to see them enjoy themselves like that. When it was all said and done, RK-Bro was able to successfully defend their Tag-Team titles against The Street Profits. Maybe The Migos were RK-Bro’s lucky charms.

That being said, is WWE ever gonna call on Bow Wow to showcase his talents in the ring ? Just sayin.’

Check out the cool entrance below and let us know if you were able to catch WWE Day One this past weekend and whether or not you enjoyed the show.

