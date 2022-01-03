ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

LAFC names Steve Cherundolo new head coach

By CNS Author
foxla.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - Steve Cherundolo, a U.S. Men's National Team veteran who had an extensive Bundesliga career in Germany, was named Monday the head coach of Los Angeles Football Club, becoming the second coach in the Major League Soccer franchise's history. "I am extremely excited to introduce Steve as...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

Related
Los Angeles Sports Nation

New Boss in town for LAFC

LAFC Name Steve Cherundolo As New Head Coach. The search for a new head coach for LAFC is finally over. This past Monday LAFC announced former Hannover 96 and USMNT star Steve Cherundolo as the new head coach. Cherundolo was coaching the Las Vegas Lights FC before he got the call to lead LAFC. He is another “homegrown” coach that makes his way into the MLS, something that the MLS is focusing on really hard. He joins Paulo Nagamura and Gonzalo Pineda as former MLS players to now be coaching in the league. Cherundolo certainly knows how the LAFC system works, so we hope he can lead this team to a championship.
MLS
lafc.com

Max + Vince Podcast #121 | Meet The New Boss With New LAFC Head Coach Steve Cherundolo

It's officially official. Steve Cherundolo is the second head coach in LAFC history. The new boss was presented to the media at a press conference hosted by Max Bretos at Banc of California Stadium. Joined by LAFC GM John Thorrington and owners Larry Berg and Bennett Rosenthal, Cherundolo addressed the media for the first time as head coach. Following the press conference, Max and Vince headed to the LAFC locker room with another special guest, 110 Football Connor Kalopsis, to talk about the new hire and all the big transfer news swirling around MLS these days. Before talking the moves of Ricardo Pepi, Daryl Dike, and Lorenzo Insigne, the guys gave their thoughts on what Cherundolo will bring to LAFC and spoke to some of the concerns fans have expressed. Then it was Cherundolo himself joining the podcast. Max and Vince got a chance to ask about the interview process, find out more about Steve's coaching journey, and get more details on what Steve has planned for LAFC in 2022.
MLS
AllTitans

Former Titans Assistant Named USFL Head Coach

A former Tennessee Titans assistant is one of the first four head coaches named in the second coming of the USFL, which will begin its season in April. Bart Andrus will lead the Philadelphia Stars, the league announced Thursday. Andrus was with the Titans during their transition from Houston (1997-99),...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cherundolo
Person
Bob Bradley
Lincoln Journal Star

Former Husker coach Mike Riley named a head coach in the new USFL

Mike Riley is giving coaching another run. The former Nebraska football coach will lead the New Jersey Generals of the soon-to-be-launched United States Football League. Of the league's eight teams, four had their head coaches announced Thursday. In addition to Riley to New Jersey, Todd Haley (Tampa Bay Bandits), Kevin Sumlin (Houston Gamblers) and Bart Andrus (Philadelphia Stars) also were named coaches.
NFL
snu.edu

Smith Named as New Head Women’s Soccer Coach

Smith, a New Jersey native, becomes the sixth head coach of the program that spans back to 1993. In eight seasons as a head coach, Smith has amassed a cumulative record of 113-64-10 among five different programs. “I am humbled, excited, and thankful for the opportunity to be the new...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lafc#Los Angeles Football Club#U S Soccer#Major League Soccer#Fox 11#Fox 11 News#The U S Soccer Hall#The U S National Team#Hannover 96#American
CBS Boston

Three Revolution Players Named To USMNT Roster For January’s Preparation Camp

FOXBORO (CBS) — The new Revolution season will begin soon enough. But first, a trio of Revs players will be doing their thing for the United States Men’s National Team. New England goalkeeper Matt Turner, midfielder Sebastian Lletget and defender DeJuan Jones will all get to spend a couple of weeks in Phoenix, Arizona for the United States Men’s National Team’s January Preparation Camp. The trio will train with the United States during the two-week camp before USMNT Head Coach Gregg Berhalter selects his final roster for three upcoming World Cup Qualifiers beginning on Jan. 27. In addition, Revolution midfielder Arnór Traustason...
MLS
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey Generals name their first head coach

The New Jersey Generals of the resuscitated USFL have named the first coach in the current franchise’s history and it’s Mike Riley. Riley has an extensive coaching resume with stints coaching Oregon State from 2003-2014 and the University of Nebraska from 2015-2017. He also coached in the Alliance of American Football and with Seattle of the XFL.
TRENTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Dallas Sports Focus

New York Liberty Name Sandy Brondello as Head Coach

NEW YORK – JANUARY 7, 2022 – The New York Liberty have named former WNBA player and coaching veteran Sandy Brondello as the franchise’s new head coach. Brondello is the ninth head coach in the organization’s 26-year history. Brondello has seventeen years of WNBA coaching experience...
NBA
kmaland.com

Glenwood names Kroll as head girls tennis coach

(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood Community School District has announced the hiring of Chris Kroll as their new head girls tennis coach. Additionally, the Rams have hired William Connelly as an assistant for both the boys and girls tennis teams. Both of these are hirings are pending board approval.
GLENWOOD, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy