Monthly business survey finds the Midwest’s economy, confidence have improved

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The final 2021 report on a monthly survey of business leaders in nine Midwest and Plains states shows the region’s economy continues to improve going into the new year, with confidence in the economy over the next six months soaring.

The overall index for December in the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions released Monday grew to 64.6 from November’s 60.2. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth.

The survey’s business confidence index, which looks ahead six months, rocketed from a weak 46.2 in November to 64.0 in December.

The monthly survey covers North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

