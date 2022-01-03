ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Hochul plans to set term limits for statewide elected officials

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eMQZb_0dbhhDos00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a plan to institute term limits for the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General and Comptroller. She said this will be the first proposal of the 2022 State of the State.

Hochul said she will introduce a constitutional amendment to set limits of two consecutive terms for those statewide elected officials. She will also propose legislation to impose a ban on earned outside income for the same elected officials, with an exception for academic positions that receive ethics board approval.

Gov. Hochul on COVID: ‘We are not in a good place’

“On day one as Governor, I pledged to restore trust in government and I have taken steps every day to deliver the open, ethical governing New Yorkers deserve,” said Hochul. “I want people to believe in their government again. With these bold reforms, we will ensure New Yorkers know their leaders work for them and are focused on serving the people of this state.”

Hochul previously announced that the 2022 State of the State Address will be held in the New York State Assembly Chamber on Wednesday, January 5.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

New York State Senators Discuss Priorities for 2022 Legislative Session

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The 2022 Legislative Session has begun and Eyewitness news spoke with New York State Senators Joseph Griffo and Peter Oberacker about their predictions and expectation for this year. “We believe that the focus should be on recovering from the pandemic, keeping people safe but allowing flexibility and movement a rebound for […]
BUSINESS
NEWS10 ABC

NYS Senator Oberacker Comments on Hochul’s State of the State Address

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Eyewitness News spoke with New York State Senator Peter Oberacker about Hochul’s proposals and how they will help Upstate and Central New York. The Senator was pleased that the governor discussed bringing affordable broadband to New Yorkers, this is something that the senator wants to focus on due to his district being rural but he wants to know more on how this will be funded […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
NEWS10 ABC

Protect democracy vigil held in Albany

Thursday marked one year since the deadly assault on the United States Capitol. Like many places across the county, a vigil was held at West Capitol Park in Albany. A crowd gathering outside of the New York State Capitol were calling to protect democracy.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Sen. Stec introduces legislation to create local EMS districts in the Adirondacks

Senator Dan Stec has introduced legislation that would allow municipalities in the Adirondacks to pool resources and share services to efficiently deliver critical EMS coverage to residents and visitors alike. Stec says by allowing Adirondack municipalities to create their own multi-town EMS districts, emergency medical services can be delivered more reliably and rapidly.
CATSKILL, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
NEWS10 ABC

White House efforts to cover winter heating bills: What it means for the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Biden Administration distributed another $4.5 billion in funds Thursday to help low-income Americans cover heating costs this winter, with the most money being distributed to cold-weather states. New York State is set to receive nearly $900 million in funding, a welcome contribution for Capital Region residents who have recently seen […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

HUD additional assistance to New York keeps foster youth housed

On Thursday, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded over $1 million to public housing agencies (PHAs) across the country to provide housing assistance to youth who are aging out of foster care and are homeless or at risk of homelessness. HUD says twenty-six PHAs in 20 states will receive this funding to continue HUD’s efforts to assist young people transitioning out of foster care.
AMSTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Officials no closer to finding source of PFOA contamination in Poestenkill, says councilmember

On January 7, 2021, New York State officials learned that there were elevated levels of PFOA/PFAS in the well water serving the Algonquin Middle School, in Poestenkill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) and the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) is no closer to finding the source of the contamination than they were a year ago officials said.
POESTENKILL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Term Limits#Constitutional Amendment#New York State Assembly#New Yorkers#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Oneida County hiring part-time vaccination POD workers

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. announced today that the county is hiring more part-time employees to work its vaccination PODs, including the positions of vaccinators, physicians, nurses, laborers and administrative assistants. “As the Omicron variant rages through our county, and positive cases continue to skyrocket, vaccinations and booster […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Herkimer County receives COVID home tests from NYS

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Herkimer County has announced that they have received 2,700 COVID home test kits from the State of New York State this week. The country says that they have been distributed to the portion of the population that is considered to be the most vulnerable as well as daycare services. The county […]
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Ethics
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy