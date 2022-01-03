Matthews tests positive for COVID, held out for precautionary reasons

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a Twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. I have so many topics to hit on in this blog so bear with me! Between family, holidays, work, and life in general, I apologize for not being on here as much lately but life is now calming down as they say. Naturally, I want to have a quick opinion on the Sens/Leafs game from Saturday night. First off, Matt Murray was one of the few players who actually brought it and fought hard compared to so many other listless efforts from players on this Sens roster. His last start was Nov. 24th and between his last NHL start, he has played in only 2 AHL games over the last 5 weeks. Murray played hard, competed, and actually showed he didn't want to be sent back to down Belleville, which is more than I can say for 3/4 of the Sens roster. He got no support from his teammates when it counted most. How many times do Sens fans need to watch this team waiting for them to register their first shot on goal in a game?! Game # 29 and it took over 15 minutes before Ottawa got their first shot on goal. This is a regular occurrence by this Sens team under the direction of DJ Smith, which has become far too common over the last two and a half years with this first-time head coach leading this team.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO