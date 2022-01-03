ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Matthews tests positive for COVID, held out for precautionary reasons

hockeybuzz.com
 4 days ago

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs hoped they might be free and clear of COVID issues after as many as 15 players tested positive with the Omicron variant from mid-to-late December, but on Monday Leafs forward Auston Matthews and assistant coach Dean Chynoweth...

hockeybuzz.com

hockeybuzz.com

Matthews good to go, no showdown with McDavid; Leafs vs. Oilers

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs were fortunate to dodge the COVID bullet, but their opposition was not as lucky, as the Leafs take on a slumping and short-handed Edmonton Oilers at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday. The game marks the second time that Toronto will play the Oilers in the last three games, due to the long December hiatus due to the Omicron variant.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
WGR550

The Sabres had too little, too late

I really like the way Luukkonen was mentally tough after the first period. I also liked how Granato left him in the game to start the second. He had given up three goals, but he didn’t let it bother him and he slammed the door the rest of the way.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins flashing cup contending chemistry

Unless he made a quick trip to Wisconsin or California – and I’m pretty sure he didn’t – Kris Letang did not successfully pick the winning Powerball numbers. But Letang did foresee something else that occurred Wednesday night.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Boston Bruins should be interested in acquiring Jakob Chychrun

Rebuilding has become an accepted strategy in the NHL. You inform fans you are going to do it and ask them to be patient. You remind them it's going to take a while. Fans start to root for your losses because it means a better draft position. You can buy...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Canucks work conditioning during schedule break, Abbotsford set to return

Jan. 5 should have been an all-day hockey buffet, with the medal games at World Juniors and the Canucks hosting the New York Islanders. Instead, of course, the cancelled World Junior tournament is already a distant memory and the Canucks are taking Wednesday off after a couple of intense, conditioning-based practices to start the week.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Game 34: Oilers @ Leafs: The Organization Is Broken

Welp here we are once more. The Oilers are 2-6-2 in their last 10 games. Dave Tippett was not behind the bench for either of the team's wins in their last 10 games and in fact hasn't won a game since December 1st. The Oilers are still hanging onto the last wild card spot but just by a thread. The forwards can't score, the defense can't defend and the goalies can't stop the puck.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Ruff and Vesey Back From Protocol, Nico Skates

After a valiant effort from the New Jersey Devils in a losing effort against the Boston Bruins, Devils fans got word last night that captain Nico Hischier has a bad bruise on his ankle and not a broken bone. What a relief. "Nico was back this morning. Skated lightly on...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Under Seige: Best in Hockey Belittle Blue Jackets; Sub 0.500 For Good

The Columbus Blue Jackets have become subpar in the Lars Bar. For the first time in Brad Larsen’s tenure, he had a losing record as a head coach. It may have taken until 2022 for it to occur, but the way it has come about has been rather displeasing on the scoreboard, where the results matter the most. While a sick Werenski was out for the first time this season, the Jackets of Columbus have been outscored 14-6 to begin the new year.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Cale Makar Appreciation Post

I was fortunate enough to grow up watching the great Scott Niedermayer perform on-ice magic night in and night out for the New Jersey Devils and the Anaheim Ducks. Niedermayer was and is still widely regarded as one of the most skilled and smoothest skating defensemen of all time, but even he will have to take a backseat to what I've seen from a young Mr. Cale Makar.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

DJ Smith and Pierre Dorion on thin ice?!

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a Twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. I have so many topics to hit on in this blog so bear with me! Between family, holidays, work, and life in general, I apologize for not being on here as much lately but life is now calming down as they say. Naturally, I want to have a quick opinion on the Sens/Leafs game from Saturday night. First off, Matt Murray was one of the few players who actually brought it and fought hard compared to so many other listless efforts from players on this Sens roster. His last start was Nov. 24th and between his last NHL start, he has played in only 2 AHL games over the last 5 weeks. Murray played hard, competed, and actually showed he didn't want to be sent back to down Belleville, which is more than I can say for 3/4 of the Sens roster. He got no support from his teammates when it counted most. How many times do Sens fans need to watch this team waiting for them to register their first shot on goal in a game?! Game # 29 and it took over 15 minutes before Ottawa got their first shot on goal. This is a regular occurrence by this Sens team under the direction of DJ Smith, which has become far too common over the last two and a half years with this first-time head coach leading this team.
NHL

