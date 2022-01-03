ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vrabel: It's Possible Henry Returns to Practice This Week

By John Glennon
AllTitans
AllTitans
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WqDui_0dbhgqTy00
Jan 3, 2022

NASHVILLE –Mike Vrabel said Monday the Tennessee Titans have discussed opening a practice window for running back Derrick Henry, and will likely make a decision on that later this week.

Henry has not played since Week 8 against Indianapolis, Oct. 31 when he suffered a foot injury in a victory over the Colts.

One of only eight running backs to top 2,000 yards in a single NFL season, Henry had carried 219 times for 937 yards (4.3-yard average) and 10 touchdowns in the Titans’ first eight games.

Henry is currently on injured reserve, so franchise officials could designate him to return from injured reserve this week. That would open a 21-day practice window for Henry. He would not take up a spot on the team’s 53-man roster until he was activated.

“We’ve discussed (opening the practice window),” Vrabel “We’ll see where that goes. You know, he’s doing some work today and we’ll see when that window (opens). Probably make a decision mid-week.”

Vrabel said one of the most important elements on deciding when Henry – or any player on injured reserve -- would return to practice and the 53-man roster would be an assessment from the player himself.

“I think that’s a vital part of it,” Vrabel said. “I think that’s critical that you have conversations with the player and find out where they’re at, where they’re at mentally and where they are physically.

“I also ask them to focus on things they can do and not the things they can’t. It’s good when the head coach and the position coach can know, `Hey, this is what we can expect from this player.’ A player says, `I can do this and I’m comfortable doing that,’ and then, `I don’t think I can do certain other things.’

“Now we have to make a decision on if that will be what’s best for the team to put somebody out there in that capacity. If they’re full go, they’re full go and there’s not much of a decision. But yeah, you always try to talk to a player and see where he’s at, see what his thoughts are.”

The Titans have continued to have success in the run game without Henry. Three of the team’s five best rushing totals have come over the past five weeks – 270 yards against New England, 201 yards against Pittsburgh and 198 yards against Miami. In Henry’s absence, D’Onta Foreman has been a revelation, carrying 112 times for 497 yards (4.4-yard average) and three touchdowns. Foreman has topped 100 yards three times in the past five weeks.

But a healthy Henry going into the playoffs would obviously be a huge boost for the Titans, who can clinch the AFC’s top seed with a win at Houston on Sunday.

In six seasons, Henry has rushed 1,401 times for 6,797 yards (4.9-yard average) and 65 touchdowns. He ran for 1,540 yards in 2019 and followed that with 2,027 last year.

Left tackle Taylor Lewan offered high praise to running backs Foreman, Dontrell Hilliard and Jeremy McNichols following Sunday’s win over Miami. But he was eagerly looking forward to Henry’s return as well.

“You miss the King,” Lewan said. “Not just him on the field, but him in the locker room with the boys. That guy is a huge staple of our team.”

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Titans RB Derrick Henry gets major injury update from Mike Vrabel ahead of Week 18 vs. Texans

There is a growing possibility that Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry could make his long-awaited return to action in the Week 18 clash with the Houston Texans. Henry has been sidelined since the Titans’ Week 8 road win over the Indianapolis Colts due to a fractured foot injury suffered during the game. The Titans later placed him on injured reserve, while the reigning rushing champion opted to undergo surgery for his right foot injury.
NFL
abc17news.com

Vrabel says Titans have time to decide on activating Henry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel says the team has some time to make the decision on moving Derrick Henry from injured reserve back to the active roster. Vrabel says he likes what he’s seen of the 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year in the three days Henry has practiced. Henry broke his right foot Oct. 31 and had surgery a couple days later. The Titans will see how Henry is feeling Saturday. The Titans visit Houston on Sunday for their regular season finale. Tennessee can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye with a win.
NFL
titaninsider.com

Vrabel leaves door open for Henry to play Sunday

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said he is pleased with what he has seen from running back Derrick Henry this week in practice and a decision will be made Saturday on whether or not to activate him from injured reserve. Henry broke the fifth metatarsal bone his right foot on...
NFL
AllTitans

Titans Tamp Down Hype on Henry's Return

NASHVILLE – The trumpets didn’t blare when Derrick Henry opened the glass doors and walked back onto the practice field Wednesday. There was no rolling out the red carpet to celebrate the return of The King. Nor were rose petals sprinkled in his path. In fact, if one...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'onta Foreman
Person
Jeremy Mcnichols
The Spun

Mike Vrabel Has Telling Comment About RB Derrick Henry

Two days ago, the Tennessee Titans officially designated star tailback Derrick Henry to return from injured reserve. That gives him a chance to suit up for this weekend’s game against the Houston Texans. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was asked if he saw enough...
NFL
NBC Sports

Mike Vrabel: We’ll just see how Derrick Henry responds to practicing

The Titans have running back Derrick Henry back at practice, but any thoughts about when he’ll be back in the lineup will be on hold until the team sees how his first steps back on the field go. Henry has not played since October because of a broken foot...
NFL
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Colts#American Football
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Washington Football Team's New Name May Have Been Accidentally Revealed

The Washington Football Team is set to finally reveal its new name and logo next month, but a website may have already spoiled the surprise. CBS Sports reports WashingtonAdmirals.com redirected to the team's official website, WashingtonFootball.com at the time of publication on Tuesday (January 4), nearly a full month ahead of the scheduled naming announcement on February 2.
NFL
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Alex Rodriguez News

For the 2021 NFL season, ESPN rolled out an interesting fan experience – an alternate broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning hosting and calling the game. So far this season, Peyton and Eli have had guests like Aaron Rodgers, Snoop Dogg and others. It’s been a pleasant surprise for fans who were looking for something a little different than the normal broadcasts.
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Shares True Feelings On Antonio Brown

A number of Antonio Brown’s current and former teammates have weighed in on his mid-game antics from this past weekend. Each and every one was shocked to see the Tampa Bay receiver strip off his jersey and storm to the locker room while the Buccaneers were taking on the New York Jets.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Auctioning Off Super Bowl Ring After Bankruptcy

Sports collectors searching for a Super Bowl ring are in luck. TMZ Sports has just reported that former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Gary Brackett is auctioning off two very lucrative items. Brackett is putting his Super Bowl XLI and AFC Championship rings up for action. The hope is that he can...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
FanSided

Kirk Cousins’ vaccination claims after missing game are infuriating

After missing a must-win game for the Vikings, what Kirk Cousins is saying about not being vaccinated is infuriating for fans to hear. The Minnesota Vikings were in primetime for Week 17 facing a must-win game for the playoff lives and going up against their biggest division rival in the Packers. The stakes couldn’t have been higher in the regular season. And yet, Kirk Cousins wasn’t able to take the field.
NFL
AllTitans

AllTitans

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
804
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTitans is a FanNation channel covering the Tennessee Titans

Comments / 0

Community Policy