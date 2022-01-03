ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Fallen trees close I-64 east of Charlottesville

By Amelia Heymann
 4 days ago

CULPEPER, Va. (WRIC) — Several large trees are blocking the highway on Interstate 64 just east of Charlottesville, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

While several crews are working to remove the large trees, the department said high winds are continuing to fell trees, creating dangerous conditions for crews. VDOT said these downed trees are also preventing snow plows from clearing the interstate from exit 124 at Pantops through Goochland County.

While VDOT is advising drivers to not get on the road , it said those who must travel this afternoon should take U.S. 250, Richmond Road, instead of I-64 east of Charlottesville.

Route 3 in King George closed due to multiple disabled vehicles and downed trees

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

