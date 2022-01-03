ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betty Montgomery: Brighten up cold days of winter with quince

By Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

People that know me well, know that quince (Chaenomeles) is a shrub that I love. It is not because it is one of the prettiest bushes; it is not. The thorny habit of this bush and the relative short flowering time, makes it a plant that most people would pass up. There are two reasons I love this bush. It is one of the first flowering shrubs to greet me with a burst of color in the spring and second, and more important, is because it forces easily. I can enjoy flowering branches in our house during the cold days of winter. The striking flowers are about 2 inches in diameter and come in opaque shades of red, orange, white, pink and apricot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AO8r5_0dbhgDUz00

Now, to get quince to bloom in-doors, out of its regular blooming season, here is what I do. If I want flowering branches in mid-December to Christmas, I cut branches shortly after Thanksgiving, after we have had a nice cold spell. I cut the size that I want; I then remove a few lower side stems so that they will fit in a container nicely.  I take them inside and put them in a bucket of water and put them in a corner to support the branches so they do not fall out of the bucket since I tend to cut long stems. The small buds that are present will swell and soon the buds begin to open. The first branches I cut take about 2 weeks to open. Because the buds are so small, it takes a longer time to open than branches I cut later in the season. Branches I pick in January do not take as long because the buds have had time to mature on the plant. I pick quince about every 2 to 3 weeks during the winter months and have flowering branches to cheer me and remind me spring is  coming.   

There are other plants I force but to me, quince is my favorite. The flowers are elegant and to decorate the house with them at Christmas makes people think I am really smart. The secret is I remember to cut them and bring them in the house. It works best if you force them in a place that is not too hot and dry. Do not put them near a heat vent. I happen to have a glassed-in porch which is not completely air tight and it is more humid there, than in the house when the heat is running. But I have also forced them by putting them directly into a vase of water and let them open naturally in the dining room or entrance hall.

Quince is a plant that has been around a long time. There are some Biblical historians that believe the quince fruit that resembles an apple was actually the fruit that Eve gave Adam to eat. When I grew up, most people in my little town had a quince bush somewhere in their yard. People use to make quince jelly, more popular then than today. The fruit is closely related to the apple and pear. When the fruit turns gingko-leaf yellow in the fall, it is ripe. The taste is a little bitter but that makes for a nice jelly.

There is also a quince tree (Cydonia oblonga), and that fruit is much more palatable. It should not be confused with the quince shrub. The fruit of the quince tree is known around the world as a cultural mainstay and used for pastries, drinks and even eaten by its self.

There are a number of varieties of quince bushes. All of them bloom faithfully with little effort. However, I must say that some are easier to force than others. Chaenomeles ‘Nivalis’ is a white variety that is the one I force the most. It has lovely 2-inch white blooms and they shine against my reddish colored wall in the dining room. I have a red variety that was growing on the property long before we moved here. It forces nicely too but instead of red flowers, when forced, the blooms open a pretty pink.

I also have ‘Cameo’ which is a delightful soft apricot-pink. It is long-lasting in flower and the plant has a more compact habit. I do not think it forces as easily as the other two because it is a later blooming variety than the old timey-red and the ‘Nivalis.’

There are a few new varieties that have been introduced by proven winner in recent years that are easy to find. The flowers of these are double and are called the Double Take series. These are quite alluring and come in different shades; ‘Scarlet Storm’, ‘Orange Storm’, and ‘Pink Storm’, plus a peach one too. The double flowers burst forth in early spring and put on a spectacular show of brightly colored flowers. The bushes grow to about 5 feet, have no thorns, and are fabulous in flower.

Quince is easy to grow. It does best in full sun but it will take part shade. The flowering might not be quite as prolific in the shade but I have some in part shade that do flower. They prefer well-drained loam soil that is slightly acidic or neutral. Once they are established, they are pretty drought-tolerant. It is also good to give them a little slow-release fertilizer to help promote good growth and more flowers. They grow in zones 5 to 8. And one more wonderful trait is, the deer do not bother these bushes.

Now think about a place where you can tuck a little one in your garden and then, do as I do and force some of those branches to enjoy inside during the winter.

Betty Montgomery is a master gardener and author of “Hydrangeas: How To Grow, Cultivate & Enjoy,” and “A Four-Season Southern Garden.” She can be reached at bmontgomery40@gmail.com.

