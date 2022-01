Northern Light AR Gould has a baby announcement we're all excited to hear. On January 2nd, 2022, the hospital welcomed the first baby born in the new year. Please say hi to Eloise Jordan Lothrop. She was delivered Sunday at 3:22 p.m. in Presque Isle. A big congratulations to the proud parents, Emilee Lothrop and Wes Holmes of Caribou. This is their second child, and we couldn’t be more happy for them. It’s important to note that Eloise’s middle name honors Emilee’s stepbrother, Jordan Plummer, who passed away last year.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO