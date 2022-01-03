ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

This Daily Word Game Is Taking Over The Internet

By Victoria F
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You may have noticed that a simple, free-to-play word game has been taking Twitter by storm. Social media users are eating up word-guessing title "Wordle," and they don't seem keen on stopping anytime soon, at least if the game's popularity on social media is any indication. As was the...

Fortune

France cracks down on dark patterns, fining Google and Facebook nearly $240 million for manipulative cookie tricks

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Websites regularly try to steer users toward accepting their tracking cookies by making it relatively hard to reject them. On Thursday, France's data protection watchdog struck back against such tricks—known in the tech industry as "dark patterns"—by fining Facebook, Google, and YouTube a total of €210 million ($238 million).
makeuseof.com

How to Stop Oversharing on Social Media

From sharing your birthday celebration pictures on social media to posting every single thing that happened that year, you might be oversharing on social media without even realizing it. While there's nothing wrong with sharing big achievements with your friends, too much information can invite unwelcome attention. Moreover, there's something...
SVG

The Hilarious Way Amouranth Is Getting Streamers Banned

Thanks to her participation in hot tub streams and other divisive Twitch metas, Amouranth is easily one of the most controversial streamers on the internet. Over the course of a few years (and many different bans), the content creator has built an empire that brings in over $1 million a month. Naturally, people want to know more about Amouranth, and so the businesswoman and streamer went a bit more public in a new video for the Vice series "My Life Online." Other streamers have been watching the mini doc and reacting to it, an action that has led to at least one Twitch partner being banned.
The Independent

TikTok is testing Twitter-like ‘Repost’ button to share videos among friends

TikTok is testing a ‘Repost’ button that would allow users to share videos made by other users to their friends.The button, which is not available across all of TikTok yet, is found in the Share menu where users send videos via texts or social media.In some instances, the Repost button is called “Recommended”, as TikTok has not yet decided on what the trigger will be called.Unlike Twitter’s retweet function, a reposted video does not show on a user’s own TikTok feed; rather, it goes directly to friends’ For You feeds.If a video is found through the Discover page or in...
SVG

Why TimTheTatman And Ludwig Fans Are Furious With Twitch

Twitch has had a rough year, and the shady side of the company keeps coming out in full force. With a bunch of streamers saying sayonara to the platform — like Ludwig, TimTheTatman, and DrLupo – YouTube Gaming has never looked better. As if people weren't already annoyed with Twitch, the streaming service decided to cut out some of its biggest talent from its 2021 recaps: the people who left Twitch.
SVG

Shroud's Streaming Slam Has Fans Divided

Few things produce as much controversy as online streaming. The space is dominated by tons of personalities, both big and small, looking to carve out their own niche and possibly even make a career out of it. One of the most popular streamers today is Shroud, a competitive gamer known primarily for his insane abilities on first-person shooter games, with particular plaudits going to his rapid-quick aim. For the most part, Shroud — whose real name is Michael Grzesiek — has mostly avoided controversy to this point. Barring the extremely rare meltdown, Shroud is typically level-headed and calm when approaching things on-stream. However, he isn't immune to fan backlash, and one recent comment has his fans divided.
techraptor.net

The Page Boy Accessory Would Put the Internet on The Game Boy Color

Back when the Game Boy Color was released in 1998, the Internet was still a fairly new concept. However, an unreleased Game Boy Color accessory called the Page Boy could have allowed users to email people, search the web, send photos, and stream live videos years before modern smartphones were a thing.
SVG

This Halo Infinite Save Glitch Is Making Fans Furious

"Halo Infinite" may have finally seen its long-awaited release and subsequent praise from critics, but it looks like a significant bug is still present despite the extra polish received during a year-long delay. Users on both ResetEra and the Halo Waypoint forums have reported an issue that can prevent a player from loading up their progress and can even eliminate a save file in its entirety (per VG247). This latest glitch comes just after 343 Industries responded to another in-game issue that demands the campaign be played online. Fans are furious about the latest glitch in "Halo Infinite," taking it upon themselves to investigate until 343 acknowledges the problem.
SVG

The Real Reason Twitch Had An Incredible Year

Streaming site Twitch has had quite an eventful year. The company has made headlines throughout 2021, and not always for the best of reasons. Despite angering quite a lot of people, streamers and fans alike, somehow viewership on the platform rose by 45%. However, the real reason could be related to people's gaming habits.
Screenrant.com

Best Words To Start Wordle Games With

Quite a bit of the gameplay in a daily round of Wordle comes down to guesswork rather than strategy, at least when it comes to picking the first word to start with. The more guesses a player makes, the easier it is to narrow down what the solution could possibly be, making critical thinking more and more essential the longer the puzzle goes on. However, Wordle only allows for six guesses to be made before a player effectively loses the round, meaning in order to optimize their strategy players will have to pay careful attention right from the get-go, picking out a starting word that should theoretically increase the speed at which they can reach the answer.
Silicon Republic

Wordle: The online word game that has gone viral

The online game has grown to hundreds of thousands of players since its release in October 2021, with many sharing their results on social media. A new online word game has become a big success, with hundreds of thousands of people testing their word skills once a day. Wordle was...
Twinfinite

Wordle Creator Promises to Keep Game Free & Without Ads

Wordle is the latest browser-based word guessing game that’s gone viral over the past few weeks. The premise is simple: you have six tries to guess a five letter word. The game will let you know if you’ve got a letter correct, and whether it’s in the right spot. If you fumble all six attempts, you’ll need to wait till the next day before you can attempt another puzzle.
