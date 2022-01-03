This Daily Word Game Is Taking Over The Internet

Quite a bit of the gameplay in a daily round of Wordle comes down to guesswork rather than strategy, at least when it comes to picking the first word to start with. The more guesses a player makes, the easier it is to narrow down what the solution could possibly be, making critical thinking more and more essential the longer the puzzle goes on. However, Wordle only allows for six guesses to be made before a player effectively loses the round, meaning in order to optimize their strategy players will have to pay careful attention right from the get-go, picking out a starting word that should theoretically increase the speed at which they can reach the answer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO