Bon Jovi music doesn’t exist to simply be heard. The band’s anthems are meant for singing along in arenas and stadiums with thousands of other fans. Bon Jovi, who hasn’t been on an official tour since the COVID-19 pandemic began, has announced 15 shows for 2022, and the singer’s biggest hits can once again be experienced the way they’re meant to.

MUSIC ・ 17 HOURS AGO