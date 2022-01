Amouranth typically breaks into every new Twitch meta that appears. She conquered Twitch's "Animals, Aquariums, and Zoos" meta by filming herself taking care of her horse. And she quickly changed gears from hot tubs to ASMR when the newer Twitch meta took over hot tub streams. In other words, Amouranth is savvy to what her audience wants, as well as what performs well on the Twitch charts. She's also advocated for herself along the way, firing back at those who criticized her hot tub streams. Now, there's a new meta that Amouranth wants to steer clear of — and it's all about looking out for her fans.

