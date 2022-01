Mark and Troy school us on legal weed. But Mark got so high he went to the Q Morning Show? Yup. More on that in a bit. These two knuckleheads goof around, but always drop some good info about the topic they are diving into. First Maine legalized marijuana in 2016, but it took almost four years for Maine's government to actually put the plan into action. The first sale of legal recreational marijuana was on October 9, 2020. Of course, it was 2020. I bet that was a big day for pot in Maine.

MAINE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO