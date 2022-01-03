ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

First Maypole Dance in America, May 1, 1622

By Chip Griffin
 4 days ago

Let’s celebrate throughout 2022 our four hundredth anniversary of the very first maypole dance in America, on May 1, 1622. Damariscove’s incredible history provides a peek at our very deeply ingrained Midcoast-Maine culture of equality and liberty that preceded us and, more importantly, continues to permeate, shape, and distinguish us...

Dec. 31

Dec. 31 is a special day for our family. It’s our youngest daughter’s birthday. Yup! New Year’s Eve. Not an ideal date just after Christmas and the heavy party day prior to the new year. All through her growing up years we attempted to create a fun day but as you might guess, not many people/family/friends are available. Schools are closed, many businesses are closed, and often the weather is very challenging.
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

American Legion Post 36

By now I hope everyone knows that your local Legion family are having monthly dinners and breakfasts during January, February and March. The Auxiliary hosts the breakfasts on Feb. 12 and March 12 from 8 to 10 a.m. Unlike the summer breakfasts, these are on Saturday morning. The theme for February is "Outrageous Valentine’s Breakfast." There will be prizes for the most outrageous outfit! What a great way to impress our own Valentine on the 14th! The theme for the March breakfast is “Wear’n Green.” This is our chance to break in your St Patrick’s Day “uniform.”
MILITARY
Leavenworth Times

Last known slave ship to reach America may contain human DNA

Researchers studying Clotilda, the last known slave ship to reach America in 1860, have discovered most of the ship is still intact – down to an unventilated pen for captives. Two-thirds of the ship remain protected by freshwater and mud in a river near Mobile, Alabama, including the entire...
MOBILE, AL
farmforum.net

Vikings may be first to make Hooked rugs

No one is sure who made the first hooked rugs, but most historians think it was the Vikings. We do know that in the early 19th century, floormats were made in the United States from 9-inch-long pieces of yarn leftover from machines that made rugs. The first rugs to interest...
RETAIL
Join Coastal Senior College for winter courses, lunch programs

Connect with others who share your interests, from painting in watercolor or the legacy of Francis Perkins, to a study of the moon and Mars. With a choice of eleven courses - 10 on Zoom and one in person-and four brown bag lunches on Zoom, inclement weather won’t preclude the camaraderie and stimulating learning prized by CSC participants. Below find brief descriptions to help you choose how many you wish to take; for complete course descriptions, instructor bios,class times, and registration information, visit coastalseniorcollege.org. Registration begins soon - January 17 for CSC members.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Anonymous Letter (to Rude Woman at Super 1 Foods)

The world is a much different place since the attack of COVID-19 on the human race. People are more on edge, riddled with anxiety, scared and sometimes just downright rude since the onset of the pandemic. We blame COVID-19 for a lot of things these days, many of which have...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Cherie Hammond highlights Feed America First’s “Dancing with the Nashville Stars” fundraising event

Host Jeremy C. Park talks with Cherie Hammond, CFO of Storage Systems Unlimited and the 2017 Grand Champion of “Dancing with the Nashville Stars” event benefiting Feed America First, who spotlights the nonprofit’s 10th anniversary fundraiser featuring a dance-off between two past champions. The event date is February 15, 2022 at The Factory in Franklin, Tennessee, and the event features food, drinks and LOTS of entertainment. During the interview, Cherie talks about how she got involved with Feed America First and why she supports their hunger relief efforts, her past experiences with the special fundraising event and what to expect for this year, some of her other favorite volunteer and philanthropic experiences working with Storage Systems Unlimited, and more. Visit http://www.feedamericafirst.com/cherie to learn more about Feed America First and her participation in “Dancing with the Nashville Stars,” and visit http://www.storagesystemsul.com to learn more about Storage Systems Unlimited.
NASHVILLE, TN
Engagement announced

MaryEllen and Ted Gibbon of Ocean Point, Boothbay and Oakhurst, New Jersey announce the engagement of their daughter Jessica Marie to Ryan Morrison, son of Jill Bergman of Boca Raton, Florida and Rick Morrison of Patchogue, New York. Ms. Gibbon and Mr. Morrison are both graduates of University of Massachusetts,...
#United States#Maypole#Fish#Cod#First Maypole Dance#Midcoast Maine#English#French#Native Americans#Puritans
Boothbay Harbor Country Club recognized by Golfweek magazine as one of the Top 100 Resort Courses in the U.S.

Boothbay Harbor Country Club makes Golfweek’s Best 2022 list of the Top Resort Courses in the U.S. – making it into the top 100!. After a rigorous review of several criteria by Golfweek’s expert rating panel, the top resort courses in the U.S. were selected with BHCC coming in at 92 (top 100) on their national “best of” list.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
AMR Collection To Open First Dreams Resort In South America

April 1 is the expected opening date for the Dreams Karibana Cartagena Beach & Golf Resort, the first property in South America for the family-friendly resort brand. Dreams Karibana Cartagena will feature 268 rooms, all with a private terrace, balcony or swim-out. The resort will offer five bars and lounges, three à la carte dining choices, pool and beach service, unlimited international and domestic top-shelf spirits, 24-hour room and concierge services, daily activities and entertainment, nightly events and more.
BUSINESS
Online women’s Bible study group

Are you searching to hear the Word of God? Are you looking for an opportunity to fellowship in the Word with other women in the coming year? Then it’s time to start the new year with not only a physical resolution but also a spiritual resolution. How? Through Community Bible Study, an international and interdenominational in-depth study of God’s word. Community Bible Study has been in effect for over 45 years. If you are interested in how to join an online group (Zoom) here in Maine, contact Lisa Conn at 207-350-7852.
RELIGION
MARROW BONES

Didn't I just have these on sale? No matter. No one's going to buy them anyway. You're all a bunch of credit risks if you ask me. And what about those of you who don't even have dogs? These bones make an outstanding soup stock or your children can pass them around and gnaw on them instead of family members if your Conestoga wagon train is perilously trapped in a high mountain pass for most of the winter.
PETS
Be victorious

Welcome to 2022. Today is a new day and a new year. It is an opportunity to be victorious over the things of the last two years. Be victorious by living in hope, encouragement, joy, peace, patience, and love. To renew our efforts to continue in the plan for each...
SOCIETY
Coastal Rivers offers online program: Meet a Maine Forest Ranger

The day-to-day work of a Maine Forest Ranger can include dangling from a helicopter rescuing a hiker on a remote peak, using infrared technology to search for wildfires, or patrolling a large service area to enforce natural resources laws. From 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, Coastal Rivers...
MAINE STATE
Maine CASA to hold online training March 8-11

Interested in advocating for the best interests of a Maine child? The Maine Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program is holding its spring training for volunteer advocates on March 8-11. This four-day, online training is free and is designed to prepare attendees for certification as volunteer guardians ad litem in the Maine District Courts.
MAINE STATE
Newcastle Realty - Broker of the Week!

Ericka O’Rourke’s art and design background brings a fresh perspective to buying and selling real estate. Her clients benefit from her creative thinking and expert marketing strategies. Having worked as a book designer and graphic illustrator for over 25 years, Ericka is adept at using her skills to present the best solutions to achieve her clients’ goals. She comes to Maine from New Jersey . . . realizing a dream 20 years in the making. Ericka also enjoys painting, reading, hiking and photography.
NEWCASTLE, ME
Southport Column: Covid changes, school pond and more

COVID-19 has invaded our island. The Southport Town Hall is closed at least through Wednesday due to exposures in the office. If you have business with the town, the window by the door is currently tended by Ashley Tibbetts, but the Selectmen’s meeting on Wednesday is cancelled. Check Facebook and the town website for updates.
SOUTHPORT, ME

