First Maypole Dance in America, May 1, 1622

Host Jeremy C. Park talks with Cherie Hammond, CFO of Storage Systems Unlimited and the 2017 Grand Champion of “Dancing with the Nashville Stars” event benefiting Feed America First, who spotlights the nonprofit’s 10th anniversary fundraiser featuring a dance-off between two past champions. The event date is February 15, 2022 at The Factory in Franklin, Tennessee, and the event features food, drinks and LOTS of entertainment. During the interview, Cherie talks about how she got involved with Feed America First and why she supports their hunger relief efforts, her past experiences with the special fundraising event and what to expect for this year, some of her other favorite volunteer and philanthropic experiences working with Storage Systems Unlimited, and more. Visit http://www.feedamericafirst.com/cherie to learn more about Feed America First and her participation in “Dancing with the Nashville Stars,” and visit http://www.storagesystemsul.com to learn more about Storage Systems Unlimited.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 8 DAYS AGO