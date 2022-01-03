ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Snowpiercer' trailer reveals warming Earth

By Fred Topel
UPI News
 4 days ago
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- TNT released a new trailer for Season 3 of Snowpiercer on Monday. The series returns Jan. 24 at 9 p.m. EST.

A teaser released in December introduced Asha (Archie Panjabi), a survivor of the eight year ice age. The new trailer shows more of her hideout, complete with a garden and metal armor that helped her survive outside the Snowpiercer train.

On the train, an announcement promises to consider the passengers' feedback in how to approach the new possibilities for survival. In private, Wilford (Sean Bean) makes it clear he's still going to do things his way.

TNT's synopsis says Layton (Daveed Diggs) will lead a "pirate train" of 10 cars, with eight rebels seeking Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) and a warmer climate. In the trailer, Layton decides to "get our train back" and Connelly does appear in the new footage.

Zarah (Sheila Vand) sits in a bathtub caressing her pregnant belly. Alison Wright, Roberto Urbina, Rowan Blanchard, Katie McGuinness, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Mike O'Malley, Chelsea Harris and Steven Ogg also star in Season 3.

Graeme Manson created the TV adaptation of the 2013 movie. Bong Joon Ho adapted the French comic book for the 2013 movie.

IN THIS ARTICLE
