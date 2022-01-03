Be victorious

Read your way to spring with Maine Humanities Council’s Discussion Project book club reboot: Growing Up Between Cultures – Cultural and National Identity. Issues of cultural or national identity – once considered relatively simple and unproblematic –move to the foreground in this reading series that includes memoirs, a novel, and essays. Each book provides a window into a historical period and specific geographical locations where different cultures intersect. Whether the setting is colonial and post-colonial Africa, the American Southwest in the 1940’s and 1950’s, post-World War II Poland, the intellectual scene of New York City, the class conscious Caribbean, or political Washington D.C., the complexity of cultural history in each case challenges the youthful protagonist who searches for a stable and coherent identity.
