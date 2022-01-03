ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Be victorious

boothbayregister.com
 4 days ago

Welcome to 2022. Today is a new day and a new year. It is an opportunity to be victorious over the things of the last two...

www.boothbayregister.com

WCIA

Victory over Violence: Drive-by Blessings

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Friday in Champaign a local church was out spreading Christmas cheer. They call it “Drive by Blessings” and it’s one way the church is hoping to achieve Victory over Violence. They filled their church bus up with a thousand gifts, then they took to the streets. Driving by and blessing anyone, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Upworthy

Satanic Temple installs occult figure in ‘nativity scene’ at Illinois Capitol; Christians are mad

The people visiting the Illinois state Capitol Rotunda were left surprised and shocked after seeing the satanic figure Baphomet depicted as a baby in what looked like a 'Baby in the manger' installation. Installed by the Satanic Temple, the satanic figure Baphomet has been set up to celebrate the holiday Sol Invictus, reported the State Journal-Register. The display has been slammed by Christian groups and local Christian leaders. Bishop Thomas Paprocki said the Satanic Temple’s displays “should have no place in this Capitol or any other place." Paprocki accused the Satanic Temple of mocking Christians. “Mocking the millions of Christians in the state of Illinois and billions around the world by depicting the baby Jesus this Christmas with the ‘satanic deity’ Baphomet is the very definition of evil and causing division, but that is to be expected from an organization that is in existence to troll people of faith,” said Andrew Hansen, a spokesperson for the diocese.
ILLINOIS STATE
99.9 KTDY

Anonymous Letter (to Rude Woman at Super 1 Foods)

The world is a much different place since the attack of COVID-19 on the human race. People are more on edge, riddled with anxiety, scared and sometimes just downright rude since the onset of the pandemic. We blame COVID-19 for a lot of things these days, many of which have...
LAFAYETTE, LA
#Victorious
HuffingtonPost

I Joined A Far-Right Group Of Moms. What I Witnessed Was Frightening.

“Look out for the trigger words,” the woman says. She’s perched on a chair in front of the room. She’s well-dressed yet funky with elegant boots, a demure sweater and some colorful jewelry. “‘Equality,’ ‘diversity,’ ‘inclusion,’ ‘marginalization,’... These words are CRT. If you see these words in your kids’ homework, you need to speak out.”
ADVOCACY
NewsBreak
Society
boothbayregister.com

Engagement announced

MaryEllen and Ted Gibbon of Ocean Point, Boothbay and Oakhurst, New Jersey announce the engagement of their daughter Jessica Marie to Ryan Morrison, son of Jill Bergman of Boca Raton, Florida and Rick Morrison of Patchogue, New York. Ms. Gibbon and Mr. Morrison are both graduates of University of Massachusetts,...
boothbayregister.com

American Legion Post 36

By now I hope everyone knows that your local Legion family are having monthly dinners and breakfasts during January, February and March. The Auxiliary hosts the breakfasts on Feb. 12 and March 12 from 8 to 10 a.m. Unlike the summer breakfasts, these are on Saturday morning. The theme for February is "Outrageous Valentine’s Breakfast." There will be prizes for the most outrageous outfit! What a great way to impress our own Valentine on the 14th! The theme for the March breakfast is “Wear’n Green.” This is our chance to break in your St Patrick’s Day “uniform.”
MILITARY
boothbayregister.com

First Maypole Dance in America, May 1, 1622

Let’s celebrate throughout 2022 our four hundredth anniversary of the very first maypole dance in America, on May 1, 1622. Damariscove’s incredible history provides a peek at our very deeply ingrained Midcoast-Maine culture of equality and liberty that preceded us and, more importantly, continues to permeate, shape, and distinguish us today.
THEATER & DANCE
boothbayregister.com

Merry Barn Educational Consulting launches teacher collaboration and support forum

Is teaching during the pandemic challenging you? Let’s collaborate, support one another, and envision a better way forward. In a recent Cult of Pedagogy podcast, Jennifer Gonzalez sounded the alarm: “Teachers are barely hanging on.” Educators have been on the front lines of the pandemic since it began two years ago. In addition to caring for loved ones, teachers have been the pillars of stability and compassion for students, their families, and our communities.
EDUCATION
boothbayregister.com

MARROW BONES

Didn't I just have these on sale? No matter. No one's going to buy them anyway. You're all a bunch of credit risks if you ask me. And what about those of you who don't even have dogs? These bones make an outstanding soup stock or your children can pass them around and gnaw on them instead of family members if your Conestoga wagon train is perilously trapped in a high mountain pass for most of the winter.
PETS
boothbayregister.com

Dec. 31

Dec. 31 is a special day for our family. It’s our youngest daughter’s birthday. Yup! New Year’s Eve. Not an ideal date just after Christmas and the heavy party day prior to the new year. All through her growing up years we attempted to create a fun day but as you might guess, not many people/family/friends are available. Schools are closed, many businesses are closed, and often the weather is very challenging.
SOUTHPORT, ME
The Independent

Suni Lee addresses racist criticism she’s faced over new relationship: ‘I’ve received so much hate’

Olympic gold medallist Suni Lee has revealed that she has received “so much hate” over her new relationship with boyfriend Jaylin Smith.Lee, 18, went public with her relationship last month, when she posted a photo of the couple wearing matching black hoodies to Instagram. In the caption, she added a single white heart emoji.However, according to Lee, who became the first Asian American gymnast to win the Olympic all-around competition during the Tokyo Olympics, she has since experienced racist criticism, especially from those in the Hmong American community, because Smith is Black.The gymnast addressed the racism the couple has encountered...
CELEBRITIES
boothbayregister.com

Maine CASA to hold online training March 8-11

Interested in advocating for the best interests of a Maine child? The Maine Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program is holding its spring training for volunteer advocates on March 8-11. This four-day, online training is free and is designed to prepare attendees for certification as volunteer guardians ad litem in the Maine District Courts.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Growing Up Between Cultures: Cultural and National Identity

Read your way to spring with Maine Humanities Council’s Discussion Project book club reboot: Growing Up Between Cultures – Cultural and National Identity. Issues of cultural or national identity – once considered relatively simple and unproblematic –move to the foreground in this reading series that includes memoirs, a novel, and essays. Each book provides a window into a historical period and specific geographical locations where different cultures intersect. Whether the setting is colonial and post-colonial Africa, the American Southwest in the 1940’s and 1950’s, post-World War II Poland, the intellectual scene of New York City, the class conscious Caribbean, or political Washington D.C., the complexity of cultural history in each case challenges the youthful protagonist who searches for a stable and coherent identity.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

