ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

How to Protect Your Mental Health as a Marketer in 2022

By Nicole Tabak
AdWeek
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s safe to say that 2021 wasn’t quite the break we all...

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

COVID-19 impact: Why your child may be struggling with mental health

The pandemic is taking its toll on kids in more ways than one. Doctors are calling mental health in our children a second pandemic. Sister station KOAT spoke to a pediatrician about the strain COVID-19 has put on our children. Dr. Alex Cvijanovich is the president of the New Mexico...
KIDS
Sufyan Maan, M.Eng

How To Increase Mental Health and Reduce Brain Fog

Mental health is a state of well-being in which a person understands their powers, can manage the everyday stresses of life, work productively, and contribute to the community. Here are my top 5 tips to stay mentally healthy and improve your alert level.
juliensjournal.com

The Benefits Of Exercise On Mental Health And How To Start

Most people are aware of the physical health benefits of exercise like maintaining a healthy weight, lowering blood pressure, reduced risk of chronic diseases, and improved strength and endurance among others. But in addition, the psychological benefits of exercise also exist. The emotional and mental benefits of exercise are so profound, many health professionals deem it as powerful treatment as pharmaceutical drugs.
MENTAL HEALTH
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

PI Editorial: Take care of your mental health this holiday season

It wasn’t from “A Christmas Carol,” but an opening line from another of Charles Dickens’ novels feels strangely relevant this holiday season. “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. … “. Even as we look forward to talking with loved...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketer
KTEN.com

How to Prioritize Mental Health During the Holidays

Originally Posted On: https://jameshaggertyrecovery.com/blog/how-to-prioritize-mental-health-during-the-holidays/. As the holiday season continues, many people eagerly anticipate spending more time with family and friends, delectable holiday treats, and the joy and excitement of gift-giving. However, this isn’t a universal experience. While it may be the best time of year for some, many others dread the quickly impending shadow of stress, guilt, anxiety, and even depression that often rear their ugly heads this time of year.
MENTAL HEALTH
WIBW

Positive new year: 5 resolutions to help your mental health

Crews extinguish small fire on Friday morniing under west Topeka bridge. Topeka firefighters extinguished a small blaze Friday morning under a bridge in the 600 block of S.W. MacVicar Avenue. Franklin Co. Emergency Communications using Phone App for precise location of emergencies. Updated: 16 hours ago. Franklin Co. Emergency Communications...
TOPEKA, KS
KGET 17

BetterHelp: Make your mental health a priority this year

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan opens up about daily stressors in her life that she is choosing to focus on and change this year. This Segment was sponsored by BetterHelp online therapy. Unload the stress and get it out. Talk to someone who’s completely unbiased about your life. Someone who isn’t going to judge you or take sides on anything. When there are things you can’t tell anyone, or feel like you can’t unload to family and friends, you need to unload it, and that’s what therapy can be.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Coronavirus: How to manage your mental health while working from home

It’s been 22 months since Boris Johnson implemented a nationwide UK lockdown, which saw people confined to their homes.While restrictions have eased since then, the work from home mandate has returned and the rise of Omicron cases mean that some people are having to self-isolate, while others continue to struggle with health-related anxiety.During the initial lockdowns, a long period of isolation may well have been a necessary measure to protect public health against Covid-19 but it has been acknowledged that it could also have a detrimental impact on people’s mental health.The World Health Organisation (WHO) last year released a mental...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Travel + Leisure

Here's How Long You Can Wear a KN95, N95, or KF94 Mask Before Replacing It

In just a few weeks' time, the Omicron variant has overtaken Delta to become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the US, making up 95.4% of all coronavirus infections according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The reason? While experts aren't sure why, the variant is not only more transmissible than previous strains, and it's better able to evade vaccines, leading to more breakthrough infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Real Simple

Do You Like Grapes? New Research Suggests the Fruit May Reduce Your Risk of Heart Attack

Like vegetables, fruits should be an essential part of your diet. After all, the seed-bearing foods contain important vitamins, nutrients, and fiber that contribute to your overall health. But some fruits are better for you than others, as StudyFinds.org reveals that findings from University of California, Los Angeles, suggest that grapes are especially helpful when it comes to lowering cholesterol and consuming them may reduce your risk of having a heart attack.
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy