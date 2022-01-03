ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Liberal Media Scream: MSNBC guest in 2022 rage about GOP, a ‘death cult’

By Paul Bedard
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

Editor's note : The original version of this article misidentified the publication for which Wajahat Ali writes.

As Washington and Big Media turn to the 2022 congressional midterm elections and the establishment’s worry that President Joe Biden’s unpopularity will spoil Democratic control, this week’s Liberal Media Scream highlights the left’s stepped-up desperation to smear Republicans.

Leave it to MSNBC to lead the way, featuring guest Wajahat Ali of the Daily Beast labeling the Republican Party a “weaponized death cult” over the Jan. 6 riots and handling of the coronavirus, which has turned worse under Biden.

“Weaponized because they came for violence to overtake the election and a death cult because we are in a pandemic right now and 850,000 people are dead and attack masks and vaccines,” he ranted on Sunday night’s American Voices With Alicia Menendez.

The bottom line was just about pure politics when he warned that if the Republicans get control of the House, Senate, or both, “that is the end of democracy and we’re going to have authoritarianism.”

From Sunday night’s American Voices With Alicia Menendez on MSNBC:

Alicia Menendez: “How do Democrats, and their few Republican allies, effectively tell the story of January 6th?”

Wajahat Ali: “First and foremost, you have to name something for what it is. You can’t treat the GOP as a responsible political party because it isn’t. I call them a radical, weaponized death cult. Radicalized because they believe in dangerous conspiracy theories such as the big lie. Weaponized because a lot of them came with the intention of violence on January 6 to overtake the election through a coup and a pro-death cult because we’re in a pandemic right now and 850,000 people are dead and they’re attacking masks and vaccines. So you need accountability.

“And the Democrats have a slim majority until 2022. God knows if they’ll have it afterwards. You have to flex your power at every branch of the government to show the American people that no one is above the law. So you need accountability, through the committee and the hearings, you need Merrick Garland hopefully to follow the evidence and use the Justice Department to go after people who committed these crimes and then so you also need a daily, 24/7 nonstop story because as Steve Bannon said he wants to flood the zone with ‘S’ word, right? His enemy is the media and you’ve already seen, with the data that you’ve shown, that a lot of Americans are like ‘yeah, maybe, both sides, we don’t know, let’s see.’ Every single day drumbeat from now to the mid-terms to tell people exactly what the Republican party is, the majority of them believe this, and that right now the elected officials right now in office are doing the deed of President Trump by spreading the big lie. This is not a minority. This is the entire GOP right now that is committed to the big lie and has become radicalized and if they take over in 2022 that is the end of democracy and we’re going to have authoritarianism.”

Brent Baker , vice president of research and publications for the Media Research Center, explains our weekly pick: “Ali lays bare the left’s obsession with Jan. 6 and how the media are gleefully exploiting it to push an explicitly partisan agenda to defeat Republicans in the 2022 midterms. When you demand a ‘daily, 24/7 nonstop story’ and an ‘every single day drumbeat,’ it’s not about high-minded ideals of strengthening democracy, it’s about ramming your agenda into every crevice of the news in order to advance the interests of the political party you prefer.”

Rating: FOUR out of FIVE SCREAMS.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
TheAtlantaVoice

Lindsey Graham’s unreal response to Joe Biden’s January 6 speech

In the moments after President Joe Biden concluded his speech commemorating the one-year anniversary of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham leapt at the chance to offer his own response. “What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden,” tweeted Graham. “I wonder if the Taliban who now […] The post Lindsey Graham’s unreal response to Joe Biden’s January 6 speech appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MSNBC

The tragic irony of Trump's pitiful response to Biden

President Joe Biden generally says very little about his predecessor — he's referred to Donald Trump simply as "the other guy" — but the Democrat made a rather dramatic exception on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack. The incumbent president presented a detailed condemnation of the Republican's anti-election lies, explaining to the public the corrosive effect Trump's war on reality has had on our democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Alicia Menendez
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc#Conservative Media#Screams#Death Cult#Gop#Big Media#Democratic#Liberal Media Scream#Republicans#The Republican Party#House#Senate#Democrats
The Independent

MSNBC host challenges Peter Navarro as he describes ‘coup’ plans to overturn election

MSNBC host Ari Melber challenged the narrative of former Trump White House aide Peter Navarro as he spoke about the plans to overturn the 2020 election, with Mr Melber saying that he was “describing a coup”. Mr Navarro has echoed former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Mr Melber asked Mr Navarro about the plans of Trump allies to nullify President Joe Biden’s victory. The former Trump staffer said the plans included more than 100 House representatives and senators challenging “the results of the election in the six battleground states” – Michigan,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid suggests GOP has 'hatred' for Biden because he was VP to 'the Black president'

MSNBC host Joy Reid suggested that Republicans have deep "hatred" for President Biden for his connection to the first Black president of the United States. Ahead of Biden's address commemorating the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill, Reid expressed concern over "whether or not he actually can change" what she believes is the ongoing threat to democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

'The View' co-host Ana Navarro: Trump wasn't legitimately elected in 2016, he got 'help from the Russians'

"The View" co-host and CNN commentator Ana Navarro said Tuesday that she didn't believe Donald Trump was legitimately elected president in 2016. In a segment looking ahead to the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Navarro said that while she felt Trump was elected with "help from the Russians," she would never encourage using force to atone for that injustice in her eyes. However, one of her co-hosts immediately suggested after she spoke that not accepting President Biden as legitimate was dangerous.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Tennessee Lookout

Biden in Jan. 6 speech decries ‘web of lies’ created by Trump about 2020 election

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday warned of the dangers of a collapse of American democracy, standing in a historic chamber in the U.S. Capitol that was besieged by an angry mob of pro-Trump supporters who attempted to halt the certification of the 2020 presidential election.  “We are in the battle for the soul […] The post Biden in Jan. 6 speech decries ‘web of lies’ created by Trump about 2020 election appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
58K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy