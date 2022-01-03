Liberal Media Scream: MSNBC guest in 2022 rage about GOP, a ‘death cult’

Editor's note : The original version of this article misidentified the publication for which Wajahat Ali writes.

As Washington and Big Media turn to the 2022 congressional midterm elections and the establishment’s worry that President Joe Biden’s unpopularity will spoil Democratic control, this week’s Liberal Media Scream highlights the left’s stepped-up desperation to smear Republicans.

Leave it to MSNBC to lead the way, featuring guest Wajahat Ali of the Daily Beast labeling the Republican Party a “weaponized death cult” over the Jan. 6 riots and handling of the coronavirus, which has turned worse under Biden.

“Weaponized because they came for violence to overtake the election and a death cult because we are in a pandemic right now and 850,000 people are dead and attack masks and vaccines,” he ranted on Sunday night’s American Voices With Alicia Menendez.

The bottom line was just about pure politics when he warned that if the Republicans get control of the House, Senate, or both, “that is the end of democracy and we’re going to have authoritarianism.”

From Sunday night’s American Voices With Alicia Menendez on MSNBC:

Alicia Menendez: “How do Democrats, and their few Republican allies, effectively tell the story of January 6th?”

Wajahat Ali: “First and foremost, you have to name something for what it is. You can’t treat the GOP as a responsible political party because it isn’t. I call them a radical, weaponized death cult. Radicalized because they believe in dangerous conspiracy theories such as the big lie. Weaponized because a lot of them came with the intention of violence on January 6 to overtake the election through a coup and a pro-death cult because we’re in a pandemic right now and 850,000 people are dead and they’re attacking masks and vaccines. So you need accountability.

“And the Democrats have a slim majority until 2022. God knows if they’ll have it afterwards. You have to flex your power at every branch of the government to show the American people that no one is above the law. So you need accountability, through the committee and the hearings, you need Merrick Garland hopefully to follow the evidence and use the Justice Department to go after people who committed these crimes and then so you also need a daily, 24/7 nonstop story because as Steve Bannon said he wants to flood the zone with ‘S’ word, right? His enemy is the media and you’ve already seen, with the data that you’ve shown, that a lot of Americans are like ‘yeah, maybe, both sides, we don’t know, let’s see.’ Every single day drumbeat from now to the mid-terms to tell people exactly what the Republican party is, the majority of them believe this, and that right now the elected officials right now in office are doing the deed of President Trump by spreading the big lie. This is not a minority. This is the entire GOP right now that is committed to the big lie and has become radicalized and if they take over in 2022 that is the end of democracy and we’re going to have authoritarianism.”

Brent Baker , vice president of research and publications for the Media Research Center, explains our weekly pick: “Ali lays bare the left’s obsession with Jan. 6 and how the media are gleefully exploiting it to push an explicitly partisan agenda to defeat Republicans in the 2022 midterms. When you demand a ‘daily, 24/7 nonstop story’ and an ‘every single day drumbeat,’ it’s not about high-minded ideals of strengthening democracy, it’s about ramming your agenda into every crevice of the news in order to advance the interests of the political party you prefer.”

Rating: FOUR out of FIVE SCREAMS.

Washington Examiner Videos