Intel IGC 1.0.9933 Brings DG2/Alchemist & Xe HPC Improvements, More SPIR-V Plumbing

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting off a new year Intel's open-source compute stack developers have published the Intel Graphics Compiler (IGC) 1.0.9933 release that is used for their OpenCL / oneAPI Level Zero support on Linux and also used by their graphics driver on Windows. Notable with today's IGC...

Hot Hardware

Intel Is Bringing A Feature Upgrade To Linux That Will Make Windows Users Jealous

Ever since BIOS updates became possible, the process required rebooting the PC. Even when motherboard manufacturers moved completely to UEFI, this remained the case. Intel is now changing that, thanks to a new part of the ACPI specification called Platform Firmware Runtime Update and Telemetry (PFRUT). This allows for firmware updates to a PC’s BIOS or UEFI without forcing a reboot. Windows users, though, will be disappointed. The feature is Linux-only, at least for now.
SOFTWARE
Digital Trends

Intel Arc Alchemist graphics cards may be delayed until March

Intel’s first line of discrete gaming graphics cards, dubbed Arc Alchemist, is right around the corner — but the launch may not be as close as initially thought. While rumors first pointed to Intel releasing the new GPUs in January 2022, a new report suggests a launch in March. In addition, new information emerged about what Intel’s initial lineup may offer.
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

Here’s When And How Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs Will Allegedly Arrive To Battle AMD And NVIDIA

There's a very high chance Intel provides more details about its Arc Alchemist lineup during its virtual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) event next week, which could potentially include an update on exactly when the first cards will release. We'll have to wait and see. That said, Intel has promised Alchemist will arrive in the first quarter of 2022. That's a three-month window, though if the latest unofficial chatter is accurate, Alchemist will make its debut in March of next year.
COMPUTERS
techworm.net

Intel Xe HPG (DG2) GPU Now Rumored To Launch In March 2022

Intel’s first generation of discrete graphics cards dubbed as ARC Alchemist (formerly known as DG2) was originally planned for release in January 2022. However, a new report from IT Home (Chinese) citing anonymous sources, claims that the company is now looking to launch the DG2 desktop graphic cards in March 2022.
COMPUTERS
Intel Has A Number Of WiFi Improvements Ready For Linux 5.17

Intel's modern WiFi driver "IWLWIFI" is set to see a number of improvements with the Linux 5.17 kernel development cycle kicking off in January. Merged to the networking subsystem's net-next branch ahead of the Linux 5.17 merge window in mid-January were a number of improvements for new and existing wireless hardware. Some of the Intel WiFi improvements coming for the Linux 5.17 kernel include:
SOFTWARE
windowsreport.com

Leaks suggest that Intel’s ARC Alchemist GPUs will launch in March 2022

Intel hardware enthusiasts will have to wait a bit more for the new GPUs. The ARC Alchemist lineup was allegedly scheduled for launch in January. However, new leaks suggest that Intel will postpone this until March 2022. Supposedly, at least one of the new GPUs will rival Nvidia and AMD's...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

How did HPE OEM help HPC Systems run high-intensity workloads & improve business sales?

Over the years, we have witnessed how data played a crucial role in making ground-breaking scientific discoveries, game-changing innovations, and improving the quality of people's lives across the world. A significant step up from average data analysis, high-performance computing provides the extra horsepower needed to process, store, and analyze big data at scale. This is why high-performance computing is gaining the attention and traction of a wider number of businesses spanning an array of fields. However, to take on the challenges of supporting extreme workloads, businesses need a powerful, space-efficient platform for high-density computing. When it came to the Tokyo-based HPC Systems Inc., the company partnered with HPE OEM program to acquire the high-performance, scalable, and reliable HPE ProLiant DL360 Gen10 Servers to meet diverse complex computing demands.
BUSINESS
phoronix.com

Wine 7.0-rc4 Released With Another 38 Fixes

It's coming a few days late due to New Year's, but Wine 7.0-rc4 is out as the latest weekly release candidate for this forthcoming yearly stable release. Wine 7.0 is the imminent feature update for this open-source software allowing Windows games/applications to run on Linux, macOS, and other platforms. Being...
COMPUTERS
Fedora "DIGLIM" Feature Proposal Drawing Mixed Reactions

A proposal for Fedora 36 is to implement Digest Lists Integrity Module "DIGLIM" functionality as an optional feature for effectively providing remote attestation and/or secure boot at the application level. The DIGLIM feature proposal for Fedora is summed up as: "Digest Lists Integrity Module (DIGLIM) takes a different approach. It...
SOFTWARE
Intel HFI Code Revised For Improving Alder Lake's Hybrid Support On Linux

Back in late 2020 Intel's programming manuals detailed the Enhanced Hardware Feedback Interface for the CPU to provide guidance to the kernel's scheduler on optimal task placement of workloads. While marketed as Thread Director with the new 12th Gen Alder Lake processors, that hardware feedback interface support is getting squared away for the Linux kernel to improve the support for these newest processors.
SOFTWARE
Hypocrite Commits, Rust RFC & FUTEX2 Were Among Popular Kernel Topics In 2021

There were a ton of exciting kernel improvements merged in 2021 as well as introducing new hardware support and more. But for as exciting as the year was, it actually ticked lower than usual on both a commit and line count basis. Here is a look at some of the popular kernel topics in 2021 as well as a look at the yearly Git development statistics.
COMPUTERS
Mesa 22.0 Intel OpenGL/Vulkan Drivers Enable Adaptive-Sync/VRR

In the mainline Linux kernel for a year now has been the Intel variable rate refresh (VRR) support for Gen12 / Xe Graphics and then with the upcoming Linux 5.17 cycle that's being enabled for Gen11 Ice Lake graphics too. With the Intel i915 DRM kernel driver support for VRR/Adaptive-Sync being mature, the Intel Mesa OpenGL and Vulkan driver components are finally enabling the support by default.
COMPUTERS
RADV Now Uses Common Sync Framework For More Mesa Driver Code Sharing

Mesa's Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV" now is making use of the common synchronization framework started by Intel "ANV" Vulkan driver developers to allow for more code sharing between the drivers. A few months back Jason Ekstrand and other Intel developers began working on the common synchronization code for Mesa's Vulkan...
COMPUTERS
Joshua Strobl Steps Down From The Solus Project

Well known Solus Project core team member and Experience Lead Joshua Strobl has announced he is stepping down from the project but will be continuing his work on the Budgie desktop. Strobl announced on New Year's Day that he is stepping down from this popular desktop-focused Linux distribution project. Since...
COMPUTERS
Intel Announces New Alder Lake CPUs, Alchemist Graphics Update

Intel is using CES 2022 to announce the 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors led by the H-series processors, new 35-Watt and 65-Watt 12th Gen Core desktop CPUs, an updated Intel Evo specification, and an update on their DG2/Alchemist discrete graphics efforts. Intel's new 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors...
COMPUTERS
Linux 5.16-rc8 Is A Tiny Holiday Release

Linux 5.16-rc8 is out today as a tiny holiday test candidate. If it weren't for the holidays, Linus Torvalds would have released the Linux 5.16 kernel today as stable but instead opted for an extra week of post-holiday testing. Not much has changed with Linux 5.16-rc8 given that it was...
COMPUTERS
Canonical Hiring For An Ubuntu Linux Desktop Gaming Product Manager

Canonical is looking to capitalize on the renewed interest around Linux gaming and the raised prospects thanks to Valve's Steam Play allowing a growing number of compelling Windows games becoming playable on Linux. Canonical is now hiring for a new role of a Desktop Gaming Product Manager for Ubuntu. Canonical...
COMPUTERS
Arch Linux's Archinstall Preparing Better Btrfs Support, More Fixes

One of the great successes for Arch Linux in 2021 was "archinstall" debuting on the Arch Linux install media as a convenient and quick installer for this enthusiast-minded Linux distribution. This year that easy Arch Linux installer is getting into even better shape. Archinstall 2.3.1-rc1 has been released as a...
COMPUTERS
PCGamesN

Intel brings Alder Lake to gaming laptops with its 12th gen Core H-series processors

AMD threw down the gauntlet to Intel earlier today with the announcement of its Ryzen 6000 APUs at CES 2022, but team blue has quickly responded with news of its 12th Gen Core H-series mobile processors. Based on the same Intel 7 process as their desktop equivalents, these new Alder Lake chips should come to the best gaming laptops later this year.
COMPUTERS

