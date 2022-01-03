Intel IGC 1.0.9933 Brings DG2/Alchemist & Xe HPC Improvements, More SPIR-V Plumbing

Over the years, we have witnessed how data played a crucial role in making ground-breaking scientific discoveries, game-changing innovations, and improving the quality of people's lives across the world. A significant step up from average data analysis, high-performance computing provides the extra horsepower needed to process, store, and analyze big data at scale. This is why high-performance computing is gaining the attention and traction of a wider number of businesses spanning an array of fields. However, to take on the challenges of supporting extreme workloads, businesses need a powerful, space-efficient platform for high-density computing. When it came to the Tokyo-based HPC Systems Inc., the company partnered with HPE OEM program to acquire the high-performance, scalable, and reliable HPE ProLiant DL360 Gen10 Servers to meet diverse complex computing demands.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO