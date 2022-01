A study of zilovertamab in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma will be launched in the second quarter of 2022. Following phase 2 success, zilovertamab vedotin will be evaluated in a pivotal phase 3 study for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), announced Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, in a press release.1.

