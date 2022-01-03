ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Jeffrey Epstein victim’s $500,000 settlement unsealed in lawsuit against Prince Andrew

By MOLLY CRANE-NEWMAN
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

NEW YORK — A $500,000 settlement in 2009 between Jeffrey Epstein and one of his victims, which Prince Andrew says shields him from lawsuits, was unsealed by a Manhattan federal judge Monday. The agreement between Epstein and Virginia Giuffre was revealed through ongoing litigation between her and the...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

U.S. ends case against Jeffrey Epstein’s jail guards

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. prosecutors decided to end their criminal case against two Manhattan jail guards who admitted to falsifying records on the night the financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself on their watch. In a Thursday filing in Manhattan federal court, prosecutors asked a judge to dismiss claims...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wiltonbulletin.com

Lawsuit Against Prince Andrew Faces Crucial Test This Week

Last August, Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, accusing him of sexually abusing her in 2001. At the time, she was 17; among the places where she alleges that Prince Andrew sexually abused her was the home of Jeffrey Epstein. This week, Giuffre’s lawsuit is set to...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
WCNC

Defense attorney for Ahmaud Arbery killer quits job after backlash for this crude comment she made to jurors about slain man during trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The attorney whose closing argument sparked racial outrage and offense in the trial of three white men convicted of murdering a 25-year-old Black man has resigned from her position with the National Criminal Defense College. In a letter obtained by First Coast News, Atlanta-based lawyer Laura...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Black Enterprise

Kim Potter Smiles In Mugshot After Daunte Wright Conviction, Showing Little Remorse

After being convicted of first and second-degree manslaughter last week, Kim Potter provided another reason to doubt her remorse for shooting Daunte Wright. The former Minneapolis officer who shot and killed Wright when she mistook her taser for her service weapon in April was all smiles in her mugshot after she was convicted. This is a stark contrast to just a few days earlier when Potter was all tears on the stand.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Capitol rioter claims she is being scapegoated like ‘the Jews in Germany’

An imprisoned Capitol rioter who tweeted that her “white skin” would save her from jail has outrageously claimed she is being persecuted like “Jews in Germany”.Texas real estate agent Jenna Ryan, 51, told NBC News in an interview just before she began a 60-day prison sentence that she was being unfairly victimised.“They’re making fun of my skin colour. They’re calling me an ‘insurrection Barbie’.“They have no idea who I am as a person, what my beliefs are, what I’ve been through, who I am,” she told the network.“And so, that is the epitome of a scapegoat. Just like they did...
PROTESTS
FingerLakes1.com

Another charge against former Governor Andrew Cuomo is dropped

Another of the criminal cases against former Governor Andrew Cuomo is being dropped. The Albany Times-Union reports the Albany County District Attorney will drop a forcible touching complaint against the former Governor. Cuomo is scheduled to appear in Albany City Court Friday on another charge. He’s accused of groping a female aide in the Executive Mansion in 2020. There’s no word on whether the DA will move forward with that case.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#British Royal Family#Uk#Australian
WTAJ

Governor to pardon Plessy, of ‘separate but equal’ ruling

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s governor planned to posthumously pardon Homer Plessy on Wednesday, more than a century after the Black man was arrested in an unsuccessful attempt to overthrow a Jim Crow law creating “whites-only” train cars. The Plessy v Ferguson case went to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ushered in a half-century of laws calling […]
Shore News Network

Maryland Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Over $120,000 from Bank Customer Accounts

WASHINGTON – Michael Drummond, 35, of Hyattsville, Maryland, pleaded guilty today to a federal charge of conspiracy to commit bank fraud for his role in a scheme in which Wells Fargo Bank customers lost $124,000 from their accounts. According to the government’s evidence, the participants in the scheme attempted to steal another $80,000 from the bank’s customers, but the bank detected that fraud and stopped the loss.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Rolling Stone

Garland: The DOJ Will Prosecute Jan. 6 Criminals ‘At Any Level’ Regardless of Whether They Were at Capitol

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department is “committed” to prosecuting the offenders responsible for Jan. 6 “at any level,” regardless if they were present at the Capitol that day or not. The DOJ “remains committed to holding all Jan. 6 perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law — whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy,” Garland said in a Tuesday speech from the department addressing the Jan. 6 prosecutions. Garland said that the investigation into the events surrounding the insurrection has become “one of the largest, most complex, and most...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
South Florida Sun Sentinel

These South Floridians were charged in the Capitol riot. A year later, some of them still await their fate.

Over the past year, many South Floridians have been charged with participating in the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021. Now, one year later, many of these residents, who live in cities such as Hollywood, Cooper City, Davie and Coral Springs, still have criminal cases pending against them. They’re among about 75 from Florida who face charges, ranging from trespassing on the Capitol grounds to ...
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

Life in jail for killers of Black American jogger

Three white men convicted of murdering African American jogger Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him in their pickup trucks were sentenced to life in prison Friday in a case that highlighted US tensions over racial justice. Travis McMichael, 35, and his father Gregory McMichael, 66, were sentenced to life without parole, while their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, who had a less-direct role in the murder and cooperated with investigators, was given life with the possibility of parole. The three were convicted in November of multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment for chasing down 25-year-old Arbery on February 23, 2020 as he ran through their Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, in the southern US state of Georgia. Pronouncing the sentence, Georgia Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley called the murder "a tragedy on many, many levels."
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
Vice

QAnon Shaman Celebrated Jan. 6 in Prison With a Wild New Conspiracy Theory

Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. A year after one of the worst attacks on democracy the nation has seen since the Civil War, the QAnon community marked the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection by celebrating the “peaceful patriots” who stormed the Capitol, calling for “generals” to run the country, and spreading even more outrageous conspiracies about “breakaway civilizations” living underground.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy