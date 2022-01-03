Jeffrey Epstein victim’s $500,000 settlement unsealed in lawsuit against Prince Andrew

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department is “committed” to prosecuting the offenders responsible for Jan. 6 “at any level,” regardless if they were present at the Capitol that day or not. The DOJ “remains committed to holding all Jan. 6 perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law — whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy,” Garland said in a Tuesday speech from the department addressing the Jan. 6 prosecutions. Garland said that the investigation into the events surrounding the insurrection has become “one of the largest, most complex, and most...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO