Cuba, NY

U.S. reaches settlement with Airbnb over Cuba sanctions violations

By Kanishka Singh
Metro International
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it had reached a settlement agreement with a unit of home rental firm Airbnb Inc for violations of U.S. sanctions on Cuba. “Airbnb Payments agreed to remit $91,172.29 to settle its potential civil...

www.metro.us

NEW YORK CITY, NY
