As a fan of nostalgia — I say romantic, you say sap — I’ve fallen into the habit, when possible, of mailing a Cooperstown-bound Hall of Fame ballot during a visit to my childhood home outside of Boulder, Colorado. A few times the ballot slid into the same mailbox where I sent baseball cards in hopes they’d return autographed, and once, the year Larry Walker was elected the Rockies’ first Hall of Famer, the ballot with his name checked went into a mailbox beside Coors Field.

MLB ・ 21 HOURS AGO