RECAP: Governor Pritzker gives COVID update Monday

By Tim Ditman
WCIA
 4 days ago

The press conference ended at 1:47 p.m. Scroll below for updates.

Updates:

JBP: nearly 90% of Illinois seniors are fully vaccinated. 75% of seniors are boosted.

JBP: must approach January with “a good deal of caution.”

JBP: ICU beds are “frighteningly limited.”

FDA authorizes COVID-19 boosters for 12 to 15-year-olds

JBP: communities can request a state-run vaccination clinic by visiting the IDPH website .

JBP: federal authorities expected to reduce the wait time for a booster shot to five months.

IDPH’s Dr. Ngozi Ezike: over four million people in Illinois have not gotten vaccinated.

DNE: some people are scamming others related to COVID test sites. If you have doubts, ask: what lab is the test site using? When will you get results? Ezike says a list of approved sites can be found at the IDPH website.

COVID test site to expand hours

Dr. Omar Lateef, Rush University Medical Center: like every hospital, Rush is closely watching capacity. We’ve expanded virtual care, rescheduled procedures.

DOL: We need to learn from the earlier stages of the pandemic. Don’t delay care. It’s safe to go to the hospital. One Rush patient had chest pain for five days before coming to the hospital. She ultimately got the right treatment.

Jim Skogsbergh, Advocate Aurora Health: 963 COVID patients at our hospitals, up from a month ago. Caring for 200-plus more in their homes. AAH is also rescheduling some patient procedures.

Governor Pritzker is now taking questions.

Pritzker asked about the possibility of more statewide mitigations. He repeats comments from hospital officials about things like postponing non-essential procedures.

JBP: the state is not sending at home tests to people, that is a federal endeavor [President Biden has promised 500 million such tests]. Illinois is making more community-based testing available.

JBP: again speaks on testing scams. Says he has referred the issue to the state attorney general for possible prosecution.

Pritzker is asked about K-12 schools: “It’s better for students to have them in class.” Encourages schools to take advantage of testing options, such as the SHIELD spit tests from the University of Illinois.

Pritzker asked about a statewide rule requiring proof of vaccination for entry to places like restaurants: “I encourage local leaders to do what’s right for their community.”

Original story:

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker on Monday will provide another update on the state’s COVID response. Watch the press conference at 1 p.m. above, and follow this page for live updates.

